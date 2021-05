This young boy has a sad story but we are hoping to find him a happy home! DJ was found outside fending for himself so he is a little shy but you can tell he wants to be loved. He will take some time, love and understanding in his new home so he is best suited for a cat savvy person who will let him blossom on his own time. DJ is a handsome young Tuxedo with a lovely black and white coat and light golden, green eyes. Like many cats who are found outside DJ has feline leukemia virus or FeLV which the folks at the rescue can tell you more about. Please think about giving this young boy the chance he so deserves! DJ is available for adoption at Pawswatch at the Community Cat Care Center in Johnston. You can email the for more information at communitycatcarecenter@gmail.com or call 401-603-0368. If you’ve been wanting to help an animal in need, DJ is that boy!