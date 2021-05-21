newsbreak-logo
Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse Celebrates Families with Films and Fun in Theatres

Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
 1 day ago
PLANO, Texas – May 20, 2021 – Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, has collaborated with Sony Pictures to bring back its fan-favorite Summer Movie Clubhouse from June 16 through August 4. Movie fans can escape the summer heat and enjoy the immersive, cinematic experience with family and friends at an affordable price. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com, on the Cinemark mobile app and at Cinemark box offices.

Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

