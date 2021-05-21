Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse Celebrates Families with Films and Fun in Theatres
PLANO, Texas – May 20, 2021 – Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, has collaborated with Sony Pictures to bring back its fan-favorite Summer Movie Clubhouse from June 16 through August 4. Movie fans can escape the summer heat and enjoy the immersive, cinematic experience with family and friends at an affordable price. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com, on the Cinemark mobile app and at Cinemark box offices.www.dallasweekly.com