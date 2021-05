Hulu has released the first trailer for Love, Victor season 2 — revealing the aftermath of the show's cliffhanger and the next steps of the titular character's coming out journey. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the series was a direct spinoff of the similarly titled Love, Simon. Released in 2018, the film followed Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) as he came to terms with his sexuality amid falling in love and being blackmailed. Critically acclaimed, many expected the sequels of the book upon which the film was based to be next adapted. Instead, Love, Victor explored a separate, similar tale set within the same world.