After a year of awards shows that were forced to scale back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Billboard Music Awards should be somewhat of a return to normalcy. The show, filmed at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will air on its usual May date after the 2020 edition was postponed to October last year, but at least one big change is coming: Nick Jonas. The singer will host the show for the first time, taking over from Kelly Clarkson, who emceed the ceremony for the past three years.