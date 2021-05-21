newsbreak-logo
Queensbury, NY

Queensbury woman arrested for burglary

By WRGB Staff
WRGB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQUEENSBURY (WRGB) — On Thursday, New York State Police arrested Danielle Lionetti for second-degree burglary. Right before 6:30 a.m., state police went to a Queensbury home for reports of a burglary. Lionetti is accused of going into the victim’s home without permission and stealing personal property. She was seen fleeing...

