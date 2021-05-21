newsbreak-logo
The Latest: Iran's Khamenei congratulates Gaza on 'victory'

By The Associated Press
accesswdun.com
 1 day ago

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has congratulated Palestinians in the Gaza Strip after a cease-fire with Israel took effect in the territory, calling the truce a "victory over the criminal Zionist regime.". Iran's state TV website carried a letter by Khamenei addressed to the Palestinians on...

accesswdun.com
Middle Eastdodofinance.com

Hamas leader thanks Iran for supplying Gaza with weapons

Boss of Palestinian resistance The movement thanked Iran for providing military and financial support during the recent conflict with the Israel Friday in a televised speech. Hours after Israel and the Palestinian authorities agreed to a ceasefire, Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent Hamas leader, warned that he would continue to “defend” Jerusalem.
Middle Eastjusticenewsflash.com

Gaza celebrates ceasefire, Hamas claims victory in Gaza News

The Gaza Strip experienced another sleepless night on Friday, but this time it was not because of heavy Israeli bombing, but the besieged coastal territory was attacked in the past 11 days. Instead, thousands of people flocked to the streets to celebrate Ceasefire With the consent of Israeli and Palestinian...
MilitaryWNCY

Iran displays long-range combat drone, names it ‘Gaza’

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran on Friday displayed a home-built combat drone that it said had a range of 2,000 km (1,250 miles), naming it “Gaza” in honour of the Palestinians’ struggle against Israel, state media reported. Iran has a large missile and drone programme, regarding such weapons as an important...
Worlddailyjournal.net

The Latest: Blinken calls Abbas to discuss Israel-Gaza truce

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has received a phone call from U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken following the cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. Abbas’ office says the two discussed the latest developments in the call on Friday evening. The Palestinian leader urged the...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Iran Leader Urges Muslim States to Back Palestinians Militarily, Financially

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday called on Muslim states to support Palestinians militarily and financially and help rebuild Gaza after an 11-day conflict with Israel, Iranian media reported. Iran, which does not recognise Israel, supports the Islamist militants of Hamas, who rule the Gaza Strip...
Middle EastAntiwar.com

Understanding Israel’s Latest Attack on Gaza – and Who Benefits

Netanyahu’s political troubles – and an arms industry eager to battle test new wares on Gazans – may help explain the latest escalation of violence. You’ll hear a lot of statements like that from pundits, elected officials, government spokespeople, and mainstream media anytime there’s violence in Israel-Palestine. In the last...
AdvocacyNorwalk Hour

Indonesia Muslims protest at US Embassy over Israel strikes

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — More than a thousand Muslims rallied outside the U.S. Embassy in Indonesia’s capital on Friday to denounce American support for Israel and demand an end to Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. The protesters marched from several mosques after Friday prayers to a major street outside...
PalestinePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: Japan urges two-state solution in Middle East

TOKYO — Japan's foreign minister has welcomed the ceasefire that took effect Friday between the Islamic militant group Hamas and Israel. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi expressed “respect” for mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt and other countries. He also stressed the need for all involved parties to continue their efforts toward achieving a two-state solution in the Middle East that will bring peace to the region.
Middle EastPosted by
The Hill

Hamas violence meets Gulf silence

Eight months since the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain shocked the world by announcing formal relations with Israel, diplomatic ties are facing their most severe test after the eruption of war in Gaza. The Gulf states were relatively muted in their criticism of Israel. Some might see that as a step forward. But their refusal to condemn Hamas, not to mention the terrorist group’s sponsors in Tehran, shows that more work is needed to strengthen this nascent alliance.
Middle Eastnbcboston.com

Palestinians See Victory in Gaza Truce as Israel Warns Hamas

Palestinians rallied by the thousands Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as a costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas. Israel vowed to respond with a “new level of force” to further hostilities. The 11-day war left more...
Middle Eastwfxb.com

Israel and Palestinian Have Agreed to Ceasefire in the Middle East

Israel and Palestinian militant group ‘Hamas’ have agreed to a ceasefire in the Middle East. For over 11 days Israel Defense Forces have carried out an aerial bombardment on Gaza while the Palestinian Militant Group ‘Hamas’ has fired thousands of rockets into Israel. In a statement yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “the security cabinet convened this evening and accepted unanimously the recommendation of all security elements — the Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the head of the Mossad, and the head of the National Security Council — to accept the Egyptian initiative for a mutual unconditional ceasefire.” Since the conflict began, Hamas has fired more than 4,000 rockets into Israel. In remarks made yesterday, President Biden credited his administrations ‘quiet and relentless diplomacy’ along with efforts by Egypt for the truce. He said “we’ve held intensive high-level discussions, hour-by-hour, literally, with Egypt, the Palestinian Authority and other middle eastern countries with an aim of avoiding the sort of prolonged conflict we’ve seen in previous years.”
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Israel, Gaza and the pursuit of the 'victory image'

Mounting international pressure on Israel to stop its offensive in Gaza has failed to have an immediate effect and airstrikes continue. The US president Joe Biden, is reported to have called Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called for a "significant de-escalation" and moves towards a ceasefire. But Netanyahu afterwards said in a statement that he is "determined to continue this operation until its goal is achieved".
MilitaryWTOP

AP Interview: Hamas official says ‘no shortage of missiles’

BEIRUT (AP) — As the Gaza fighting wound down and expectations of a truce rose, a senior Hamas official said in an interview Thursday that the Palestinian militant group has “no shortage of missiles” and could continue bombarding Israel for months if it chose to do so. Osama Hamdan spoke...
Middle EastPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Hamas official sees victory in truce statement

BEIRUT — An official from the Palestinian militant Hamas group says Israel’s declaration of a cease-fire represents a defeat for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and “a victory to the Palestinian people.”. Ali Barakeh, a member of Hamas’ Arab and Islamic relations bureau, told The Associated Press that the militants will...
Militaryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Netanyahu claims Iran launched drone with explosives

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 20 (ANI): Israel has claimed that the drone downed by the Israel Defense Forces earlier this week was launched by Iran and was armed with explosives. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have remained silent on the incident. Earlier this week, The UAV was brought down as it approached Israeli airspace near the city of Beit She'an, in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning.