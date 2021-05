Before noticing Yosemite — the place — you see Yosemite, the headscarf. The woman who wears it looks away from the camera, toward the deep forest greens and slate-gray rock faces of Yosemite Valley. The tourist’s scarf is decorated with colorful drawings of this same landscape’s waterfalls and overlooks, in a way that forces the viewer to consider California’s prized public land as both a magnificent idea and as just another product to be bought and sold. American Geography: Photographs of Land Use from 1840 to the Present is a coffee-table tome that weaves together two seemingly contradictory ideas: landscape as an artistic tableau and land use as a tangible system of extraction and exploitation.