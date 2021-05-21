Antlerless hunting applications open May 27

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The application period for Utah’s 2021 antlerless hunts opens May 27 at 8 am.



Antlerless hunting refers to cows and does, female elk and deer. According to the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), a cow elk can provide between 120 to 200 pounds of boneless meat.



Thursday, May 27, apply for a permit to hunt Utah’s antlerless big game animals, including cow elk, cow moose, doe deer, doe pronghorn, and ewe bighorn sheep. Hunters cannot apply for both cow moose and ewe bighorn sheep permits in the same year; it must be one or the other.



Applications submitted later than 11 pm on June 17 will not be accepted. A valid Utah hunting or combination license is required to apply for a 2021 antlerless, bonus point, or preference point permits. Purchase licenses on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website , by calling 1-800-221-0659, or visiting a license agent.



“The antlerless big game hunts are a great opportunity to not only harvest meat and make some great memories outdoors, but also to help manage wildlife populations and maintain healthy herds and landscapes,” DWR Big Game Coordinator Covy Jones said. “However, hunters should be aware that we’ve had a few drought years in Utah recently, which has a significant impact on the survival rates of deer and other big game animals. There are fewer antlerless deer, pronghorn, and moose permits available this year than last year.”



If you have questions about applying for an antlerless permit, call 1-800-221-0659 or your nearest DWR office.



The drawing results will be available on or before July 8. If any antlerless permits are available after the drawing, you can purchase them beginning July 20. Check the online 2021 Utah Antlerless Application Guidebook for details. Find regulations for hunting both antlered and antlerless big game in the 2021 Utah Field Regulations Guidebook.

