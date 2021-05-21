newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Antlerless hunting applications open May 27

By TownLift // TownLift
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ksjfi_0a7B7jXF00

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The application period for Utah’s 2021 antlerless hunts opens May 27 at 8 am.

Antlerless hunting refers to cows and does, female elk and deer. According to the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), a cow elk can provide between 120 to 200 pounds of boneless meat.

Thursday, May 27, apply for a permit to hunt Utah’s antlerless big game animals, including cow elk, cow moose, doe deer, doe pronghorn, and ewe bighorn sheep. Hunters cannot apply for both cow moose and ewe bighorn sheep permits in the same year; it must be one or the other.

Applications submitted later than 11 pm on June 17 will not be accepted. A valid Utah hunting or combination license is required to apply for a 2021 antlerless, bonus point, or preference point permits. Purchase licenses on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website , by calling 1-800-221-0659, or visiting a license agent.

“The antlerless big game hunts are a great opportunity to not only harvest meat and make some great memories outdoors, but also to help manage wildlife populations and maintain healthy herds and landscapes,” DWR Big Game Coordinator Covy Jones said. “However, hunters should be aware that we’ve had a few drought years in Utah recently, which has a significant impact on the survival rates of deer and other big game animals. There are fewer antlerless deer, pronghorn, and moose permits available this year than last year.”

If you have questions about applying for an antlerless permit, call 1-800-221-0659 or your nearest DWR office.

The drawing results will be available on or before July 8. If any antlerless permits are available after the drawing, you can purchase them beginning July 20. Check the online 2021 Utah Antlerless Application Guidebook for details. Find regulations for hunting both antlered and antlerless big game in the 2021 Utah Field Regulations Guidebook.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
618
Followers
626
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Hunting License#Animals#Drought#Regulations#Dwr Big Game#Antlerless Hunting#Hunters#Purchase Licenses#Wildlife Populations#Cow Elk#Ewe Bighorn Sheep#Pronghorn#Cow Moose#Cows#Boneless Meat#Preference Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Maverik Center closing as a mass vaccination site

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The Salt Lake City Health Department is closing its mass COVID vaccination site which has been held in the overflow parking lot in Salt Lake City at the Maverik Center. COVID cases have been steadily declining nationwide and statewide. Averaging 2,800 people per day in recent months, the site had […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Missing Utah hiker found dead in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — A hiker reported missing in Little Cottonwood Canyon has been found dead, authorities said. Brent Rane, 31, of Salt Lake City died Thursday while hiking down the Mount Superior trail in the Wasatch-Cache National Forest when Unified Police Department said he apparently slipped, fell and hit his head. Detective Ken […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Bobcat sighting on Skid Row trail

PARK CITY, Utah. — Local Dave Hanscom caught a rare glimpse of a baby bobcat last week on Skid Row trail. The Mountain Trails Foundation posted about the encounter on Facebook, including a message to be prepared for a potential wildlife encounter, especially to hikers with dogs. In Utah, bobcats are protected as fur-bearing animals and […]
Logan, UTPosted by
TownLift

Wasatch Back relay 2021 is set for June 12

KAYSVILLE, Utah. — The Wasatch Back relay is returning in 2021. Shortened into a one-day event, it will be a little different from years past. Runners will come together on June 12 in Logan to kick off the adventure, conquering one of the more difficult races in the Ragnar series. Teams run through some of […]
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Salt Lake City News Watch

COVID-19 vaccine: Salt Lake City sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Salt Lake City: 1. 729 N Redwood Rd 801-532-3795; 2. 1269 E 2100 S (801) 486-0695; 3. 1110 S 300 W (801) 401-9563; 4. 2029 E 7000 S (801) 943-0951; 5. 1360 Foothill Dr (801) 581-1700; 6. 1638 S 900 E 801-484-8741; 7. 2040 S 2300 E 801-487-1784; 8. 3865 S 2300 E 801-272-9039; 9. 3555 W 3500 S 801-963-6874; 10. 3270 1300 E (801) 487-5461; 11. 135 E 100 S (801) 428-0399; 12. 3981 Wasatch Blvd 801-272-9494; 13. 4530 Highland Dr 801-278-5388; 14. 1825 W 4700 S 801-964-2626; 15. 1905 S 300 W 801-478-2400; 16. 922 E 2100 S (801) 486-4331; 17. 876 E 800 S (801) 355-5257; 18. 4065 S Redwood Rd (801) 972-4945; 19. 1174 W 600 N (801) 363-1047; 20. 402 6th Ave (801) 355-4617; 21. 828 S 900 W (801) 364-2564; 22. 3470 E 7800 S (801) 943-0177; 23. 455 S 500 E (801) 328-6033; 24. 3215 S Valley St (801) 486-8477; 25. 1320 E 200 S (801) 582-7624; 26. 4515 S 900 E 801-266-1215; 27. 2332 EAST 21ST SOUTH 801-466-9949; 28. 72 S Main St 801-531-0583; 29. 5540 S 900 E 801-262-2981; 30. 909 E 2100 S 801-463-4870; 31. 4040 W 5415 S 801-982-1912; 32. 531 E 400 S 801-478-0703; 33. 350 Hope Ave 801-484-7311; 34. 2705 E Parleys Way 385-313-3942;
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Deer Valley opens for Summer activities on June 18th

DEER VALLEY RESORT, Utah — Deer Valley welcomes guests back to the mountains for a summer season full of outdoor activities. Summer chairlift operations are scheduled to run daily from June 18 through September 6 and then for three additional long weekends, Friday-Sunday, through September 26, 2021. Lift tickets range from $12 to $50 per […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Report: More women in Utah leaving health care industry

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — A newly released report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has shown more women in the health care industry are leaving the profession due to the coronavirus pandemic. Women lost more than 1.5 million health care jobs across the nation in April 2020, about 12% of all health care […]
Denver, COPosted by
TownLift

Solitude has a new President and COO

DENVER, Colo. — Alterra Mountain Company announced that Amber Broadaway has been selected as President & Chief Operating Officer of Solitude Mountain Resort. Amber has served as Vice President, Guest Services & Safety, for Sugarbush Resort in Vermont and will move into the position effective June 1. Amber will be responsible for Solitude’s operations and […]
Utah Stateskiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Utah StatePosted by
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

Where to Stay in and Around Zion National Park, Utah

From a cowboy ranch to a glamping tent, via a dinky house with spectacular mesa views, these are the best places to stay in and around Zion National Park, Utah. Utah has spectacular national parks, from the wind-carved windows in Arches, to the chasms of Canyonlands and weird hoodoos of Bryce Canyon. But Zion? Zion is something else. It’s one of the most biodiverse parks in Utah, offering forest treks, epic drives, emerald pools, lush hanging gardens and candy-stripe canyons. To explore it properly, you’ll want a spacious, comfy base in which to crash – and that’s where we come in, with these places to stay in and around Zion National Park, all available to book on Culture Trip.
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Missing teens spotted in the Kimball Junction area

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah. — Makenna Boye, 15 and Evan Harren, 15 have been reported missing and were seen in the Kimball Junction area of Summit County. They are thought to be driving a blue 2001 Toyota Highlander with Colorado plates. They are believed to still be in the Salt Lake or Summit County area. The […]
Utah StateUS News and World Report

Utah to Consider School Mask Prohibition in Special Session

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called on state lawmakers Monday to convene for a special session this week to consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools. Cox said two of the more contentious proposed measures will not...