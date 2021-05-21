Coral Springs Hosts Free Country Music Concert Memorial Day Weekend
Events are slowly returning to Coral Springs, and now the city is set to host a free Sunset Country Music Concert to kick off Memorial Day weekend. Starting with the opening act of country music/pop artist Emily Brooke, the 21-year-old hails from Wellington, Florida. She has opened for nationally- renowned artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Old Dominion, Ryan Hurd, Charles Kelley, Craig Campbell, and Randy Houser.coralspringstalk.com