WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury has indicted Derek Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis police officers for civil rights charges over the death of George Floyd. The indictment, unsealed Friday, accuses Chauvin, 45, of violating Floyd's rights by pressing his left knee against Floyd's neck as he lied facedown on the ground, handcuffed and not resisting. Chauvin pinned Floyd for more than nine minutes, as Floyd gasped "I can't breathe," and even after he became unconscious.