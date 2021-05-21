Teaching Kids the Art of Conversation

May is Raised by a Maker Month and I thought I would share some tips for raising your own maker by way of teaching kids to sew and quilt. First, I will give you my background. In my family, my grandmother liked to crochet. My mother and sister were garment sewists. One of my early memories was being four years old and wanting to make a quilt. I was always creative as a child. I dabbled in cross stitch, crochet, and sewing, but I didn’t make my first quilt until I was in my early 20s when I had my first child. I have three kids and they all are intensely creative adults who all are makers in their own right.