Middle East

The Latest: Iran’s Khamenei congratulates Gaza on ‘victory’

By The Associated Press
TribTown.com
 1 day ago

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has congratulated Palestinians in the Gaza Strip after a cease-fire with Israel took effect in the territory, calling the truce a “victory over the criminal Zionist regime.”. Iran’s state TV website carried a letter by Khamenei addressed to the Palestinians on...

Middle Eastdodofinance.com

Hamas leader thanks Iran for supplying Gaza with weapons

Boss of Palestinian resistance The movement thanked Iran for providing military and financial support during the recent conflict with the Israel Friday in a televised speech. Hours after Israel and the Palestinian authorities agreed to a ceasefire, Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent Hamas leader, warned that he would continue to “defend” Jerusalem.
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Palestinians pick up pieces in ravaged Gaza after Israel ceasefire

Gazans tried to piece back their lives Saturday after a devastating 11-day conflict with Israel that killed more than 200 people and made thousands homeless in the impoverished Palestinian enclave. Authorities started distributing tents and mattresses in the Gaza Strip, an AFP reporter said, a day after an Egypt-brokered ceasefire ended deadly Israeli air strikes on the besieged enclave and rocket fire out of it towards Israel. Attention turned to rebuilding the coastal territory controlled by the Islamist group Hamas as rescue workers searched for bodies or survivors in mounds of rubble, while residents tried to assess what was left of their lives. The latest round of bombardment killed 248 people in Gaza, including 66 children, and wounded over 1,900 since May 10, the Hamas-run health ministry says.
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Iran Displays Long-Range Combat Drone, Names It 'Gaza'

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Friday displayed a home-built combat drone that it said had a range of 2,000 km (1,250 miles), naming it "Gaza" in honour of the Palestinians' struggle against Israel, state media reported. Iran has a large missile and drone programme, regarding such weapons as an important...
Middle Eastjusticenewsflash.com

Gaza celebrates ceasefire, Hamas claims victory in Gaza News

The Gaza Strip experienced another sleepless night on Friday, but this time it was not because of heavy Israeli bombing, but the besieged coastal territory was attacked in the past 11 days. Instead, thousands of people flocked to the streets to celebrate Ceasefire With the consent of Israeli and Palestinian...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Iran Leader Urges Muslim States to Back Palestinians Militarily, Financially

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday called on Muslim states to support Palestinians militarily and financially and help rebuild Gaza after an 11-day conflict with Israel, Iranian media reported. Iran, which does not recognise Israel, supports the Islamist militants of Hamas, who rule the Gaza Strip...
Middle EastAntiwar.com

Understanding Israel’s Latest Attack on Gaza – and Who Benefits

Netanyahu’s political troubles – and an arms industry eager to battle test new wares on Gazans – may help explain the latest escalation of violence. You’ll hear a lot of statements like that from pundits, elected officials, government spokespeople, and mainstream media anytime there’s violence in Israel-Palestine. In the last...
WorldUS News and World Report

The Latest: Blinken Calls Abbas to Discuss Israel-Gaza Truce

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has received a phone call from U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken following the cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. Abbas’ office says the two discussed the latest developments in the call on Friday evening. The Palestinian leader urged the...
AdvocacyNorwalk Hour

Indonesia Muslims protest at US Embassy over Israel strikes

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — More than a thousand Muslims rallied outside the U.S. Embassy in Indonesia’s capital on Friday to denounce American support for Israel and demand an end to Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. The protesters marched from several mosques after Friday prayers to a major street outside...
Middle EastNew York Post

Egypt continues to broker Gaza truce, as Blinken heads to Israel

Diplomatic efforts to broker a lasting peace between Israel and Hamas continued Saturday as both sides honored the ceasefire after trading rocket and missile fire for 11 days. The Egyptian moderation delegation credited with leading the effort to stop the shelling was heading to the West Bank city of Ramallah after leaving Gaza City, The Jerusalem Post reported.
Middle EastColumbian

Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Palestinians rallied by the thousands Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as a costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas. Israel vowed to respond with a “new level of force” to further hostilities.
WorldBirmingham Star

Canada MPs urge Trudeau to back Palestinians

Toronto [Canada], May 21 (ANI/Sputnik): A group of Canadian parliamentarians and senators is urging the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to employ the diplomatic tools used in pressure campaigns against Russia and China, in support of Palestinian civilians caught up in the conflict between militant groups in Gaza and Israel.
Charitiestrtworld.com

Israel-Palestine ceasefire holds as aid arrives in bombarded Gaza

The ceasefire between Israel and Palestine in Gaza is holding, as humanitarian aid began to enter the blockaded enclave ravaged by 11 days of Israel's brutal air, land, and sea strikes. Cafes reopened, fishermen set out to sea and shopkeepers dusted off shelves on Saturday as Gazans slowly resumed their...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Egyptian mediators try to build on Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Egyptian mediators sought to reinforce a day-old ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants on Saturday, and aid officials appealed for a period of calm to start tackling a humanitarian crisis in Gaza after 11 days of fighting. The ceasefire, which began before dawn on Friday, was still holding on Saturday...
Middle EastBBC

Israel-Gaza: The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas

A ceasefire has come into effect between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It has brought to an end 11 days of hostilities, which saw militants fire 4,000 rockets towards Israel and the Israeli military strike 1,500 targets in Gaza. At least 243 people, including...
Middle EastWashington Post

Cease-fire finds parts of Gaza a shambles and renewed tensions in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV — As a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas militants held into Friday evening, attention shifted from the 11-day conflict to the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, potential political fallout for Israel’s embattled prime minister and renewed tensions in Jerusalem. Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said “riots”...