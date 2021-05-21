newsbreak-logo
Berkeley, CA

How do we talk about the Asian experience with Asians at the center?

By Anne Brice
Berkeleyan Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee all Fiat Vox episodes. Today, in the final episode of a three-part series, playwright and UC Berkeley professor Philip Kan Gotanda discusses how, in his Asian American theater workshop, he encourages students to approach issues, like anti-Asian violence, from an “inside-out” point of view, where they look at the world with Asians at the center. We also hear from a student, Wesley Tam, about how Gotanda’s workshop inspired Tam to start the ARC Repertory Theatre on campus.

news.berkeley.edu
Berkeley, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
Berkeley, CA
Entertainment
City
Berkeley, CA
