Frankfort Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on May. 21. Frankfort Fall Festival is seeking volunteers for this year's Fest over Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 4-6. Whether you can give us three hours or three days, we need your help to bring back this annual tradition that draws artisans from across the country and visitors from all over the Midwest! Please sign up here and indicate in the comments sections what days and times you are available. A volunteer coordinator will then be in touch. Thank you in advance!