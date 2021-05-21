newsbreak-logo
‘The Flash’ First Look: See Jordan Fisher as Barry & Iris’ Future Son Impulse (PHOTO)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Herald-Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a family affair (of speedsters) in the upcoming milestone 150th episode of The Flash. And it’s time for a glimpse at the latest member to show up. As previously announced, the CW superhero drama is introducing Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen’s (Candice Patton) future son, and the network has now released the first image of Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen/Impulse. It’s inspired by the classic comic, as you can see in the side-by-side above. Scroll down for the full photo of Fisher, who is set to recur.

