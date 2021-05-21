newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Adobe Updates Neural Filters, Brings ‘Portrait Mode’ To Photoshop

By David Crewe
petapixel.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest update for Adobe Photoshop includes a new Neural Filter called Depth Blur that lets photographers choose different focal points and will blur the background of photos intelligently, effectively, bringing the idea of a smartphone’s “Portrait Mode” to the desktop application. Within Photoshop, it is already possible to create...

petapixel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adobe Photoshop#Smartphone#Desktop#Updated Versions#Made Objects#Plugins#Photoshop Versions#Manually Masking Subjects#Tool#Depth Blur#Feature#Identify Objects#Photographers#Cloud Based Computing#Beta#Focal Distance#Field Adjustments#Section#Warmth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
PhotographyPhotofocus

Improve your portrait composition with these six important tips

As with any type of photography, portrait composition is key to great results. It’s what determines the intent, goal and impact of your work. Many of the composition rules work well for portrait photography. However, if you’re just starting out, you might want to master a handful of basic techniques first so you don’t get overwhelmed.
PhotographyPosted by
Digital Camera World

Levitation made easy using this amazing photographic technique

Specializing in fashion and portraits, my style consists of surreal, ethereal, and whimsical imagery. I’ve gained attention through my conceptual and surreal photography, which I find to be the most soul-fulfilling. Although I’ve been a photographer for more than 10 years, I still consider myself a newbie, as there is still so much out there to learn.
PhotographyPosted by
IndieWire

5 Durable Cameras for Film Photography

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re shooting digital or analog, still photography is a speciality field vital...
PhotographyPhotofocus

Landscape photography tip: Use minimalist composition

Minimalist landscape photography is definitely among the projects we like having on spotlight. It never fails to surprise those who are new to shooting landscapes in terms of how such simplicity can create mood and story. Does that sound interesting enough for you to try? We have some minimalist landscape photography tips to get you started.
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

Adobe Premiere Pro vs Adobe Premiere Elements

Adobe Premiere Pro vs Adobe Premiere Elements is probably something you've been pondering if you're trying to decide between video editing tools. Although Premiere Pro and Premiere Elements are both video editing applications by Adobe, they have a distinct set of features that are better suited to users of different skill levels.
SoftwarePosted by
Digital Camera World

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 review

Photoshop Elements 2021 provides all the photo organising and fixing tools that the average photographer will require, plus it gives you in-app guidance on how to develop a more creative image-adjusting skills. Thanks to the Elements Organiser, Photoshop Elements 2021 works in tandem with Premiere Elements 2021 so that you can organise your footage and photos from under one roof.
ComputersThe Verge

Nvidia’s Broadcast update filters the sound of a billion sex-starved cicadas

After 17 years, billions of newly hatched cicada nymphs are burrowing up from their earthen lairs right now to party. They will molt, sing, and mate like a society emerging from pandemic with a biological drive to preserve the species. It’s going to get messy and it’s going to get loud... unless you’re using Nvidia Broadcast which is being updated to filter out the sound of cicadas.
SoftwareNeowin

Adobe Acrobat Reader DC 2021.001.20155

Adobe Acrobat Reader DC software is the free, trusted standard for viewing, printing, signing, and annotating PDFs. Its the only PDF viewer that can open and interact with all types of PDF content – including forms and multimedia. It’s connected to Adobe Document Cloud – so you can work with PDFs on computers and mobile devices.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Neural Trees for Learning on Graphs

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have emerged as a flexible and powerful approach for learning over graphs. Despite this success, existing GNNs are constrained by their local message-passing architecture and are provably limited in their expressive power. In this work, we propose a new GNN architecture -- the Neural Tree. The neural tree architecture does not perform message passing on the input graph but on a tree-structured graph, called the H-tree, that is constructed from the input graph. Nodes in the H-tree correspond to subgraphs in the input graph, and they are reorganized in a hierarchical manner such that a parent-node of a node in the H-tree always corresponds to a larger subgraph in the input graph. We show that the neural tree architecture can approximate any smooth probability distribution function over an undirected graph, as well as emulate the junction tree algorithm. We also prove that the number of parameters needed to achieve an $\epsilon$-approximation of the distribution function is exponential in the treewidth of the input graph, but linear in its size. We apply the neural tree to semi-supervised node classification in 3D scene graphs, and show that these theoretical properties translate into significant gains in prediction accuracy, over the more traditional GNN architectures.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Xbox system update brings major improvements to Quick Resume function

Xbox’s May update has brought major improvements to the Series X/S’ Quick Resume function. Not only will users be able to see what games support Quick Resume, but they will also see which games are currently saved under Quick Resume. Series X/S users can find a new Group under the “My games & apps” tab for currently saved Quick Resume titles.
Computersmathworks.com

Analog Chebyshev filter

This filter is an approximation of low pass Chebyshev’s filters type I, I made it for resolve one homework that I had. I use two scripts more for print on screen the transfer functions correctly, I downloaded them from Bradley Sutton and modified two variables for print double format. References.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Create Your Own Puppet for Adobe Character Animator in Photoshop

Adobe Character Animator is full of endless opportunities to create and animate any art created in Adobe Illustrator or Photoshop. Character Animator is one of the easier animation programs to use, as it combines live motion-capture with a multi-track recording system to control layered 2D puppets. This step-by-step guide will...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Neural Networks Backpropagation Made Easy

A friendly guide to the mathematical intuition behind vanilla Neural Networks. Understanding the mathematic operands behind Neural Networks (NNs) is highly important for the data scientist capabilities, in designing an efficient deep model. In this article, the high-level calculus of a fully connected NN will be demonstrated, with focus on the backward propagation step. The article is oriented to people with basic knowledge of NNs, that seek to dive deeper into the NNs structure.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Neural Networks in Swift

Creating Neural Network framework in Swift from scratch. We live around great technologies like self-pilot cars, voice assistants, image analyzers. Most of them use neural networks as the basis for their algorithm. We’re going to build a basic neural network from scratch using Swift. Some theory. Before we can develop...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Kodi 19.1 Matrix software update brings Xbox support and more

Kodi formerly XBMC the free and open-source media player software application developed by the XBMC Foundation, a non-profit technology consortium, has this week released a new update in the form of the Kodi 19.1 Matrix providing a wealth of bug fixes, tweaks and enhancements to the software. Kodi is available for a wide variety of different operating systems and hardware platforms and comes with a 10-foot user interface for use with large screen televisions and the like.