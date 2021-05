We are just three days away now from the NCIS season 18 finale, and we’re enjoying diving into every single angle of why ‘Rule 91″ will be great. There is still one mystery, though, that we haven’t spent that much time on at the moment: Jessica Knight. We saw her first appearance on the show last week and in some ways, that story was wrapped up. NCIS was able to get justice for what happened to the other REACT agents and with that, we wonder what Jessica is still going to be doing around.