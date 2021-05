The Auburn baseball team exploded for 12 hits from eight different sources against Syracuse on Friday and took a 14-4 road victory. Jason Irwin went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Owen Birchard was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Kevin Dolan finished 1-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Jake Hansen went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored, and Ryan Stewart was 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI.