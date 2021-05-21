Pandemic babies: New Midstate parents miss traditions, face changing guidelines during pregnancies
There were moments when being pregnant during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was just plain awkward. Lockdown orders were issued about a month after Jessica Poe found out she and her husband, Justin, were expecting. The Lower Frankford Township couple saw few people outside of immediate family and close friends, and Jessica was only visible from the chest up in Zoom meetings with committees and co-workers, which presented a dilemma.cumberlink.com