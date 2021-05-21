Pandemic babies: New Midstate parents miss traditions, face changing guidelines during pregnancies

New mothers were twice as likely to suffer from postnatal depression in lockdown with women experiencing isolation and exhaustion, a new study has found.A paper published by University Collge London noted a lack of social support triggered postnatal depression and called for the government to acknowledge the troubling repercussions lockdowns have had on new mothers when implementing future measures to tackle the pandemic.Researchers found almost half of women with babies who are six months or younger endured postnatal depression in the first national lockdown last spring - with this figure more than double average rates for Europe prior to the...