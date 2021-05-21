newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
AFP

New York police probe hate crime after Jewish man attacked

By SPENCER PLATT
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DPEQ_0a7B5pVx00
Scuffles broke out between the protestors, and police arrested 26 people /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

New York police were conducting a hate crimes investigation Friday after several people shouting anti-Semitic slurs attacked a Jewish man while pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated in Times Square.

Five or six men beat and pepper-sprayed the 29-year-old man late Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old man, identified as Waseem Awawdeh, on suspicion of taking part in the assault, and were searching for the others who were involved, as well as witnesses.

The victim was in stable condition in hospital, according to police.

The attack came as protesters gathered in Times Square shortly after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian movement which controls the Gaza Strip, after 11 days of conflict.

Scuffles broke out between the protesters, and police arrested 26 people.

"Anti-Semitism has no place in our city," tweeted New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"There's no excuse for violence against someone because of who they are," he wrote.

Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, which has the largest population of Jews outside Israel, declared that they would "not tolerate anti-Semitic violent gang harassment and intimidation."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the rising star of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, said on Twitter, "There is no room for anti-Semitism in the movement for Palestinian liberation. Our critique is of Israel and their human rights abuses. This is not an excuse for anti-Semitic hate crimes."

Jonathan Greenblatt, director of the Anti-Defamation League, said that since the outbreak of fighting in Israel, there has been a 50 percent increase in anti-Semitic acts in the United States.

He pointed to a number of incidents in several states, including two incidents this week in Los Angeles, where supporters of the Palestinians attacked Jewish men sitting outside a restaurant, and also threw bottles at homes of Jews that had the traditional mezuzah parchment on their doors.

"We have seen a dangerous and drastic spike in anti-Semitism here at home in just the past week to 10 days," said Greenblatt.

pmh/jh/dw

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Israel#Police Violence#Violent Crime#Gang Violence#Palestinian Violence#Pro Palestinian#Hamas#Jews#The Democratic Party#Twitter#Anti Semitic Hate Crimes#Jewish Men#Man#Attack#Anti Semitic Acts#Anti Semitic Slurs#The Assault#Protesters#Incidents
Related
Minoritieserienewsnow.com

Young Jewish Americans rocked by new hate fueled by Israel-Palestinian conflict

Jewish students are facing violence and abuse many have not encountered before in the wake of this month's fighting between Israel and Hamas. The young Gen Z Americans are confronting hate both in person and online in ways that have surprised and alarmed them, according to organizations that help Jewish Americans and monitor anti-Semitism.
PoliticsYNET News

New York governor ramps up police security for Jewish communities

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered the police to ramp up security patrols for Jewish communities in the wake of violent anti-Semitic attacks that have recently occurred in the city, according to a statement Monday. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. “In the wake of the unacceptable recent increase...
Brooklyn, OHCleveland Jewish News

NYPD deploys more officers to Jewish communities after Borough Park hate crimes

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is increasing its presence in Jewish communities across the city following two hate-related crimes that took place in Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood on Saturday night, CNN reported. The NYPD will deploy “critical response command officers” and have authorities drive with turret lights on to...
MinoritiesKCRG.com

Anti-Semitic attacks on the rise in US

(CNN) - President Biden is condemning the rise in anti-Semitic attacks across the U.S., calling the acts, “despicable” and saying they “must stop.”. In one week while this was happening in the Middle East, the Anti-Defamation League found more than 17,000 tweets with variations on the horrific phrase, “Hitler was right.”
Los Angeles, CAamericanmilitarynews.com

‘Chilling images will not be tolerated’: LAPD investigating separate incidents as possible anti-Semitic hate crimes

Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating a pair of incidents this week as possible anti-Semitic hate crimes amid increased tensions between supporters of Israel and Palestinians in major U.S. cities. The Los Angeles Police Department said pro-Palestinian protesters turned violent in two separate incidents that they say could be related....
Orange County, NYNew York Post

New York State Police to increase patrols in Jewish communities

New York State Police will increase patrols in Jewish neighborhoods in the Big Apple due to recent anti-Semitic incidents amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. “In the wake of the unacceptable recent increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes nationwide, I am proactively deploying State Troopers to provide security...
MinoritiesWashington Examiner

Some 'Squad' members equivocate in full-throated denouncement of antisemitic attacks

Antisemitic attacks in New York City and Los Angeles by pro-Palestinian activists have drawn varying levels of condemnation from lawmakers most critical of Israel. In the wake of Hamas-launched rocket attacks into Israel, to which the Jewish state responded with airstrikes over a period of 11 days, six far-left Democrats, including members of the “the Squad,” criticized the separate attacks on Jewish Americans on both coasts.
Los Angeles, CAEyewitness News

LAPD investigating possible Jewish hate attack

Authorities are investigating a possible hate crime that happened in Los Angeles, Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is investigating as a hate crime an altercation Tuesday night near Hollywood where witness reports said Jewish people dining at a restaurant were targeted by a group of pro-Palestinian men driving past in vehicles.