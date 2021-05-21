Orlando airport seeks partner for mobile food delivery service

Central Florida's major theme park operators have new attractions slated for this summer and fall, including new rollercoasters, 4-D movies, nighttime shows and more. Legoland Florida will debut Lego Mythica - Journey to Mythica, a 4-D movie, as well as a new augmented-reality experience called Lego Mythica in Miniland. Debuting on May 27, the 4-D attraction follows characters on an adventure to Mythica with "enchanted forests, raging seas, hidden caves, fire, and ice. He will have to escape the Chimera, soar with Maximus the Sky Lion and make a splash with Duo the Hydra, all before discovering his true powers," said a news release. Meanwhile, the augmented-reality experience uses a platform on the Legoland Florida app to allow guests to see and search for characters from Mythica throughout sections of the Miniland area.