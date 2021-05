Another week in the bags as we get closer and closer to E3 and (hopefully) Zelda’s return. To help pass the time, we are talking about a different Zelda this week… or actually, a bunch of them! Andy and Alasyn are discussing all of the different appearances of Princess Zelda over the years and which ones they liked and disliked. Everything from the character design to the story to the character arcs and everything else are on the table here, so make sure you check it out and weight in on your favorite versions of Zelda. Unsurprisingly, Andy has an particularly harsh opinion of one of the series’ most beloved incarnations of Zelda, so you’ll definitely want to check this out!