Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën) has taken the win in the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia while Egan Bernal keeps the lead of the General Classification. The route of the day was 212 kilometres long between Siena and Bagno di Romagna and featured a rolling profile with two climbs of the second category and two of the third. The escape of the day was formed after 60 kilometres of racing and included riders like Geoffrey Bouchard, Andrea Vendrame, Dries De Bondt, and Mikkel Honore, among others.