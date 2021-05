–What could the future of rail transportation look like on the Central Coast? Over the last year, the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) and Coast Rail Coordinating Council (CRCC) have engaged and sought input from various partner agencies, community representatives, and the general public to identify viable options for future rail travel on the Central Coast. The Coast Rail Corridor Study examined opportunities for expanding intercity rail and bus service and connectivity between Goleta and Salinas as well as the feasibility of implementing regional-commuter rail service between Paso Robles and Santa Maria.