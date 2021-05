Richmond police responded to six shootings over seven days — from Sunday, May 9 to Sunday, May 16 — and are seeking the public’s help in investigating them. On May 9 at 10:45 p.m., an occupant in an unknown vehicle drove up and shot one round at a person standing outside in the area of Nevin Avenue and 20th Street, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his upper extremities and is expected to survive.