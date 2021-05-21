newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

VIDEO: Paige Spiranac Breaks Out Her Happy Gilmore Swing, Hammers It Down The Fairway

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
How many times have you ever gone to the driving range or the golf course, and just full-on channeled your inner Happy Gilmore? If you say you haven’t, you’re lying… It’s lowkey addicting, and incredibly difficult (especially if you’re a few drinks deep). Now, it looks like Paige Spiranac is wanting in on the fun, as she recently posted a video of her on Instagram doing the classic “Happy” swing, in honor of the NHL playoffs cranking up. I love […] The post VIDEO: Paige Spiranac Breaks Out Her Happy Gilmore Swing, Hammers It Down The Fairway first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

Whiskey Riff

The most entertaining country site ever.

Adam Sandler
