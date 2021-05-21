VIDEO: Paige Spiranac Breaks Out Her Happy Gilmore Swing, Hammers It Down The Fairway
How many times have you ever gone to the driving range or the golf course, and just full-on channeled your inner Happy Gilmore? If you say you haven't, you're lying… It's lowkey addicting, and incredibly difficult (especially if you're a few drinks deep). Now, it looks like Paige Spiranac is wanting in on the fun, as she recently posted a video of her on Instagram doing the classic "Happy" swing, in honor of the NHL playoffs cranking up. I love […]