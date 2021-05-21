DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down, Soybeans Up, Wheat Mixed

CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mostly lower on Friday, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract notching its fifth straight day of declines and hitting a one-month low on expectations for a big U.S. crop, traders said. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures also closed in negative territory but MGEX spring wheat firmed after the July contract found technical support at its 50-day moving average. * Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state's crop following late-season rains, but warned that a bumper harvest could mean reduced grain protein content. * Forecasts for more rain in the U.S. Plains in the coming week bolstered the prospects for a bumper harvest. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended down 1 cent at $6.74-1/4 a bushel on Friday, with K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery sagging 2 cents to $6.23 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat rose 3-1/2 cents to $6.99 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was down 4.9%, MGEX spring wheat was down 6.2% and K.C. hard red winter wheat was off 4.3%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)