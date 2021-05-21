newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down, Soybeans Up, Wheat Mixed

By David Fiala, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn is 1 to 4 cents lower, soybeans are flat to 6 cents higher and wheat 4 cents lower to 4 cents higher. Corn trade is 1 to 4 cents lower at midday Friday with stronger spread action and trade coming off overnight lows. Spillover pressure from soybeans is easing and position squaring going into the weekend is expected to pick up. Ethanol margins should be slightly improved with energies bouncing back and corn pulling back from the Thursday gains.

agfax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Dtn#Row Crops#Precious Metals#Chicago Weather#Dtn Grain#Wheat Mixed#Bollinger Band#Kc July#Wheat Trade#Corn Trade#Corn Basis#Midday Friday#Ethanol Margins#Livestock Trade#Overnight Lows#Crude#Seasonal Weather#Brazil Weather#Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat falls for fifth day in a row

CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mostly lower on Friday, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract notching its fifth straight day of declines and hitting a one-month low on expectations for a big U.S. crop, traders said. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures also closed in negative territory but MGEX spring wheat firmed after the July contract found technical support at its 50-day moving average. * Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state's crop following late-season rains, but warned that a bumper harvest could mean reduced grain protein content. * Forecasts for more rain in the U.S. Plains in the coming week bolstered the prospects for a bumper harvest. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended down 1 cent at $6.74-1/4 a bushel on Friday, with K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery sagging 2 cents to $6.23 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat rose 3-1/2 cents to $6.99 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was down 4.9%, MGEX spring wheat was down 6.2% and K.C. hard red winter wheat was off 4.3%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall on signs of easing demand

CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased to one-month low on Friday, pressured by concerns about falling demand from both the domestic and export sectors, traders said. * Weakness in the cash market also weighed on soybeans. * The benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract closed above its session lows after finding support on a Fibonacci retracement chart tracking its spring rally that peaked at $16.67-1/2 on May 12. * CBOT July soybeans ended down 7 cents at $15.26-1/4 a bushel. CBOT July soymeal was down $2.20 at $398.90 a ton and CBOT July soyoil settled 0.27 cent lower at 65.49 cents per lb. * For the week, the most-active CBOT soybean futures contract dropped 3.9%. The weekly decline in soybeans was the biggest in percentage terms in four months. * Soymeal futures were off 4.7% this week and soyoil was down 3.1%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agricultureagfax.com

Wheat Tour Estimates 58.1 BPA Yield – DTN

The Wheat Quality Council’s 2021 Hard Winter Wheat Tour concluded Thursday, May 20, with a total weighted average yield estimate of 58.1 bushels per acre (bpa), a likely tour record that far exceeds USDA’s national yield projection of 52.1 bpa. The tour yield estimate is the highest in 19 years...
Agriculturesandiegouniontribune.com

Grains lower, livestock higher.

Wheat for July was was off 1 cent at $6.7425 a bushel; July corn lost 5 cents at 6.5950 a bushel, July oats fell 2.25 cents at $3.56 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 7 cents at $15.2625 cents a bushel. Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine ups 2020/21 barley export forecast, keeps wheat and corn

KYIV, May 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry has increased forecast for 2020/21 barley exports to 4.15 million tonnes from the previous outlook of 4.0 million, the ministry's data showed on Saturday. The data show a decrease in domestic consumption makes the higher exports available. The ministry also revised up...
Oklahoma StatePurcell Register

Oklahoma wheat prices $2 higher than this time last year

(The Center Square) – Thanks to rising prices, Oklahoma farmers are optimistic about this year's wheat harvest. Mike Schulte, executive director of Oklahoma Wheat Commission, said the predictions currently show an average crop, but above the five-year average. "At Oklahoma Grain and Feed Annual meetings on May 4, 2021, this...
EconomyAG Week

China purchases bolster corn market

Grain markets were down across the board this week, with the exception of corn, which saw a big boost from purchases from China, AgweekTV's Michelle Rook said on this week's Agweek Market Wrap, sponsored by Gateway Building Systems. Rook said China has purchased approximately 423 million bushels of new crop...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soy Complex Recovers From Early Selling, But Fades Late

After big selling pressure early Friday, the soy complex turned around and traded higher on the heels of a rally in soybean oil. However, that rally failed, with soybeans and products resuming their downward path by the close. Wheat and corn remained under pressure much of the day on improving weather and fund liquidation. Minneapolis wheat moved higher on disappointing rains for the Northern Plains.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Lower in Early Trade, Rain in Forecast

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: July corn is down 7 1/2 cents, July soybeans are down 15 cents and July KC wheat is down 5 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting higher with several manufacturing surveys indicating expansion in Europe. On Thursday, the Labor Department said weekly jobless claims fell to 444,000 last week, the lowest in over a year. Trading in Bitcoin has been volatile this week and is back above $40,000 early Friday, even after the U.S. Treasury called for stricter compliance of virtual currencies.
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

Tips for planting corn and soybeans

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Corn planting is almost complete while soybean planting is at 71%. According to the United States Department of Agriculture Statistics Service, the week of May 16, only yielded five days suitable for fieldwork. “In the past couple of weeks, we have had pretty good plenty conditions....
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Holds Weather Gains

The cotton market closed higher Friday amid adverse weather conditions still gripping West Texas and now perhaps the Southeast. To the latter, some forecasts indicate triple-digit temperatures will prevail over South Georgia next week. Such harsh conditions make it nearly impossible to plant but will categorically not allow already seeded...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Lean Hogs Rally Amid Follow-Through Consumer Demand

Lean hog futures head higher into Friday afternoon as consumers continue to buy pork products at a vigorous pace. Lean hog futures have rallied confidently Friday as consumers are showing excellent support for pork products. Meanwhile, cattle futures enjoy some of support, but largely the market needs to see stronger slaughter speeds and a supported cash cattle market before it can get really excited.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn Firms, Other Crops Sag Lower on Mixed Forecasts

Except for corn and oats, most grains traded lower Thursday with forecasts showing beneficial rains in the near term, but also an anticipation of lingering drought in the Northern Plains and northern Midwest this summer. December corn closed up 13 cents, helped by another reported export sale of new-crop corn to China.
Agricultureagfax.com

Global Rice Consumption Increases While U.S. Production Decreases

The USA Rice World Market Price (WMP) Subcommittee held its second meeting of 2021 yesterday, in what members and guests hope will be the last virtual gathering of the Subcommittee this year. The full WMP Subcommittee met first to discuss supply and demand, rice stocks, and projected plantings. Subcommittee members...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Hog futures rally to highest since August 2014

CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures rallied on Friday to their highest in nearly seven years, with strong demand outstripping supplies on hand as restaurants around the United States have been reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns, traders said. "We are seeing strong retail demand, with the food...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: USDA Makes Huge Beef Export Reporting Error

Live cattle will be dealing with a large reporting error Thursday on the weekly Export Sales report that could send futures lower. However, the Cattle on Feed report will be released Friday, but the difficulties of comparison to the previous year may not influence the market much. Hogs futures are expected to follow through on the strength of Thursday.
Kansas StateAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat futures drop on Kansas bumper harvest outlook

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ended lower on Thursday after a crop tour projected a bumper harvest in Kansas, traders said. * But the losses were kept in check by technical buying after the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract found support near the four-week low hit on Wednesday, traders said. * Wheat yield potential in Kansas was estimated at 58.1 bushels per acre on Thursday by crop scouts on the annual Wheat Quality Council tour, the highest projection in tour records dating to 2000. * Weekly export sales of wheat totaled 438,700 tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. That was near the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 75,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC purchased about 400,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended down 4 cents at $6.75-1/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery dropped 8-1/4 cents to $6.25-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures were down 4-1/2 cents at $6.95 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)