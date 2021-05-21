DTN Livestock Midday: Lean Hogs Rally Amid Follow-Through Consumer Demand

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ended lower on Thursday after a crop tour projected a bumper harvest in Kansas, traders said. * But the losses were kept in check by technical buying after the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract found support near the four-week low hit on Wednesday, traders said. * Wheat yield potential in Kansas was estimated at 58.1 bushels per acre on Thursday by crop scouts on the annual Wheat Quality Council tour, the highest projection in tour records dating to 2000. * Weekly export sales of wheat totaled 438,700 tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. That was near the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 75,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC purchased about 400,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended down 4 cents at $6.75-1/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery dropped 8-1/4 cents to $6.25-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures were down 4-1/2 cents at $6.95 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)