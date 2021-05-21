newsbreak-logo
Agriculture

DTN Livestock Midday: Lean Hogs Rally Amid Follow-Through Consumer Demand

By ShayLe Stewart, DTN Livestock Analyst
agfax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLean hog futures head higher into Friday afternoon as consumers continue to buy pork products at a vigorous pace. Lean hog futures have rallied confidently Friday as consumers are showing excellent support for pork products. Meanwhile, cattle futures enjoy some of support, but largely the market needs to see stronger slaughter speeds and a supported cash cattle market before it can get really excited.

AgricultureConnecticut Post

Grains lower, livestock higher.

Wheat for July was was off 1 cent at $6.7425 a bushel; July corn lost 5 cents at 6.5950 a bushel, July oats fell 2.25 cents at $3.56 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 7 cents at $15.2625 cents a bushel. Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall on signs of easing demand

CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased to one-month low on Friday, pressured by concerns about falling demand from both the domestic and export sectors, traders said. * Weakness in the cash market also weighed on soybeans. * The benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract closed above its session lows after finding support on a Fibonacci retracement chart tracking its spring rally that peaked at $16.67-1/2 on May 12. * CBOT July soybeans ended down 7 cents at $15.26-1/4 a bushel. CBOT July soymeal was down $2.20 at $398.90 a ton and CBOT July soyoil settled 0.27 cent lower at 65.49 cents per lb. * For the week, the most-active CBOT soybean futures contract dropped 3.9%. The weekly decline in soybeans was the biggest in percentage terms in four months. * Soymeal futures were off 4.7% this week and soyoil was down 3.1%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rally to highest since August 2014

CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures rallied on Friday to their highest in nearly seven years, with strong demand outstripping supplies on hand as restaurants around the United States have been reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns, traders said. “We are seeing strong retail demand, with the food...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soy Complex Recovers From Early Selling, But Fades Late

After big selling pressure early Friday, the soy complex turned around and traded higher on the heels of a rally in soybean oil. However, that rally failed, with soybeans and products resuming their downward path by the close. Wheat and corn remained under pressure much of the day on improving weather and fund liquidation. Minneapolis wheat moved higher on disappointing rains for the Northern Plains.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down, Soybeans Up, Wheat Mixed

Corn is 1 to 4 cents lower, soybeans are flat to 6 cents higher and wheat 4 cents lower to 4 cents higher. Corn trade is 1 to 4 cents lower at midday Friday with stronger spread action and trade coming off overnight lows. Spillover pressure from soybeans is easing and position squaring going into the weekend is expected to pick up. Ethanol margins should be slightly improved with energies bouncing back and corn pulling back from the Thursday gains.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn Firms, Other Crops Sag Lower on Mixed Forecasts

Except for corn and oats, most grains traded lower Thursday with forecasts showing beneficial rains in the near term, but also an anticipation of lingering drought in the Northern Plains and northern Midwest this summer. December corn closed up 13 cents, helped by another reported export sale of new-crop corn to China.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: USDA Makes Huge Beef Export Reporting Error

Live cattle will be dealing with a large reporting error Thursday on the weekly Export Sales report that could send futures lower. However, the Cattle on Feed report will be released Friday, but the difficulties of comparison to the previous year may not influence the market much. Hogs futures are expected to follow through on the strength of Thursday.
Kansas StateAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat futures drop on Kansas bumper harvest outlook

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ended lower on Thursday after a crop tour projected a bumper harvest in Kansas, traders said. * But the losses were kept in check by technical buying after the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract found support near the four-week low hit on Wednesday, traders said. * Wheat yield potential in Kansas was estimated at 58.1 bushels per acre on Thursday by crop scouts on the annual Wheat Quality Council tour, the highest projection in tour records dating to 2000. * Weekly export sales of wheat totaled 438,700 tonnes, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. That was near the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 75,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC purchased about 400,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in an international tender. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended down 4 cents at $6.75-1/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery dropped 8-1/4 cents to $6.25-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures were down 4-1/2 cents at $6.95 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculturethepigsite.com

Pig outlook: lean hog futures show resilience

Lean hog futures this week have rebounded from the May lows as the bulls still have the firm overall near-term technical advantage. US cash hog prices have rebounded sharply this week, on a national direct average basis. Lean hog futures rebounded on hopes of continued Chinese pork purchases. Lean hog...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Quietly Higher in Early Trade

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: July corn is up 2 1/2 cents, July soybeans are up 2 1/2 cents and July KC wheat is down 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are trading lower, one day after digesting news that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in several Asian countries.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Choice, Select Cuts Over $3

Live cattle futures enjoyed seeing a strong export report and higher boxed beef prices, but the rally in corn sends feeder cattle lower into Thursday afternoon. You would think with such excellent demand the live cattle market would be rocking and rolling and wanting to send the day fully higher. But traders know all too well the boxed beef market is soon going to be making a top and they don’t want to get caught in an over-extended position when boxed prices start to fall.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Impact of Higher Corn Prices on Cattle Finishing Net Returns

Impact of Higher Corn Prices on Cattle Finishing Net Returns. Corn price futures for the July 2021 contract (December 2021 contract) increased from $4.68 per bushel ($4.31 per bushel) in early January to $6.93 ($5.83) for the week ending May 14. Moreover, using the iFarm Price Distribution Tool there was a 29.5 percent chance on May 17 that the expiration price for the December corn futures contract will fall be below $4.50 and a 28.9 percent chance that the price will be above $6.00. Given that the U.S. stocks to use ratio is currently only 8.5 percent and continued questions related to U.S. corn acreage in 2021, there is tremendous uncertainty regarding corn prices for the rest of this year.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Traders Look for Price Direction

One could say the trading action in live cattle and hog futures Wednesday was somewhat like watching paint dry. There was price movement, but not the volatility that we have become accustomed to. Both markets anticipate the weekly Export Sales report to provide some direction. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures rise on firm cash markets

CHICAGO, May 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog and cattle futures rose on Wednesday, with the market underpinned by strength in the cash markets. Prices for the cattle contracts hit their highest in nearly a week, but closed off their session peaks as the corn market recovered from sharp declines. The early weakness in corn futures raised hopes about reduced feeding costs.
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Lower Early With Bearish Outside Influence

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: July corn is down 1 1/2 cents, July soybeans are down 10 cents and July KC wheat is down 7 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Wednesday, Dow Jones futures are trading lower along with stock markets in Europe and Asia. Investors remain concerned the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to curb inflation and will be watching the 1 p.m.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Lower; Asian COVID-19 Cases Rising

Early Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported a resurgence of COVID-19 cases taking place in many Asian countries where the virus was earlier thought to be contained. July corn managed to finish unchanged on a day when nearly all other commodities traded lower. July corn finished unchanged and December corn...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Feeder Cattle Take Opportunity to Finish Higher

The livestock complex has a lot to manage with boxed beef prices expected to top soon and the lean hog contracts avidly watching slaughter levels and pork cutout values. While both the live cattle and lean hog contracts danced around pressure, the feeder cattle contracts saw the corn market’s weaker trade and jumped to higher prices.