Now that spring is here, Berkshire residents want to get outside more and enjoy the natural beauty that our county has to offer. There are so many outdoor activities to experience including hiking, swimming, walking, outdoor yoga, outdoor concerts, and the list goes on and on as you well know. Plus, the warm weather brings along the traditional outdoor chores including mowing, weed whacking, pruning, outside carpentry work etc. One thing you want to be careful of is the tick population. It seems like every year, we get slammed with more of them than the previous year. Maybe it just looks that way but nevertheless they are around and in some places they run rampant.