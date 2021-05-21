The Truth Behind The Leftover Food On Supermarket Sweep

As anyone who's at all familiar with The Pioneer Woman knows, she and Marlboro Man live on one honking huge cattle ranch that compromises approximately half the state of Oklahoma. Okay, so it's only a measly 433,000 acres, but still, that's enough room to run more than a few head of cattle. While we can't say for sure whether Ree Drummond actually has the National Cattlemen's Beef Association slogan "Beef. It's what's for dinner" cross-stitched on samplers throughout the house, we know that meat is a prominent part of the Drummond family menu. If there's any celebrity chef who's qualified to teach us how to cook the perfect steak, The Pioneer Woman would have to be a leading candidate.