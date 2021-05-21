Knockout City Turns Dodgeball into a Fun and Exciting Multiplayer Game
It didn't take long to have fun with Knockout City. As my friends and I were launching a volley of balls at our opponents in an attempt to catch them off guard, one of them shouted, "Can't catch two!" He'd go on to shout this so much, and it proved so infectious, that I eventually joined him. As a matter of fact, after we won that game, I backed us out, made a crew and called it Can't Catch Two. It's dumb as hell, but as we continually threw two balls at unsuspecting victims of ours, shouting innocent taunts to no one but ourselves, I knew I loved this game already.