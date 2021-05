Serving up more goodies today in the Country Music Minute. Darius Rucker is new to TikTok and he’s using it to tease his new song, “My Masterpiece”. Jordan Davis has a new EP on the way and it contains an duet with Luke Bryan. Midland is getting back out on the road and Mitchell Tenpenny talks about his new song “To Us It Did”, how it happened and who he wrote it with.