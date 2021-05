Amber Stevens West, 34, currently stars as Whitney in Run the World (which premiered Sunday on Starz). The series follows the lives of four Black women living in Harlem, navigating adulthood and following their dreams. She was previously featured in films 22 Jump Street and The Amazing Spider-man. She's is also known for her roles on TV as Ashleigh Howard in the ABC Family series Greek, Maxine in the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, and Claire Davis in the CBS comedy Happy Together. As part of PEOPLE's Voices for Change series, Stevens West shares her own experiences with race in TV and film, understanding her identity, and why these conversations matter; below is her story, as told to PEOPLE.