newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sound of Violence's Slasher Only Skims the Surface of its Trauma-Induced Synesthesia Plot

By Natalia Keogan
Paste Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevenge narratives are in no short supply as of late, each installation in this ever-expanding genre canon usually interrogating the limits of vengeance as a means to heal trauma or retroactively restore justice. However, director Alex Noyer’s debut feature Sound of Violence instead proposes that sometimes those who have been scarred by violence have no control over perpetuating the cycle of pain onto others.

www.pastemagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Lili Simmons
Person
Skims
Person
Pharrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slasher#Dj#Meat Tenderizer#Sound Of Music#Act Of War#Domestic Terror#Ptsd#Sound Of Violence#Gravitas Ventures#Revenge Narratives#Vengeance#Surface#Domestic Trauma#Depictions#Anguish#Charm#Musical Notes#Multifaceted Responses#Transhumanism#Iraq War
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
Related
MoviesA.V. Club

Bring It On isfinally getting the slasher film sequel it's always deserved

As far as we can remember, the Bring It On franchise has always been pretty light on murders. (Although the franchise’s most recent direct-to-video installment, Worldwide #Cheersmacked, does have a whole plotline about a cheer squad in wannabe Anonymous masks hacking in to other groups’ broadcasts to hijack their cheer secrets, which is amazing.) That may be about to change, though, as the once-venerable cheerleading franchise has just had a new installment announced: Bring It On: Halloween, which is being developed for a broadcast on Syfy, apparently, and will feature a bunch of cheerleaders who sneak into the gymnasium of a closed school to practice and then, uh, get stabbed?
Musicthegeekiary.com

“Sound of Violence” Review: A Twisted Symphony of Music and Violence

Despite its unique premise and interesting kill sequences, horror music thriller Sound of Violence doesn’t manage to hit every note. I was provided with a free screener of Sound of Violence for review. The opinions I have shared are my own. This review of Sound of Violence contains spoilers. Proceed...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Rumoured plot details for Indiana Jones 5 surface online

Now that the long-gestating Indiana Jones 5 finally appears to be moving forward under director James Mangold (Logan) and the cast of the film begins to fill out, The Illuminerdi has posted some alleged plot details for Indy’s latest outing, as well as details on the characters set to be portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther).
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Seance’ Review: Simon Barrett’s Boarding School Slasher Needs Slashing of Its Own

Many things can be true at the same time, a concept that first-time feature director and long-time horror scribe Simon Barrett tries to tap into with his debut “Seance.” It hints at the possibility of two ghosts within its first five minutes and the twinned ghost stories soon expand to involve all manner of other horror-centric tropes: a creepy boarding school, a mysterious new girl, a shy new friend with (maybe) a secret, even a handsome outsider who loves to lurk — along with the usual assortment of flickering lights, bloody visions, and a basement filled with archival material that might hold some answers. “Seance” doesn’t just grow more mysterious, gory, and spiky as it goes on, it also grows more convoluted. Yes, many things can be true at once, but “Seance” might benefit from being pared to a more streamlined story.
Books & Literaturenprillinois.org

'The Plot' Works As Literary Satire, But Its Mystery Fizzles

Of all the things to enjoy in Jean Hanff Korelitz's new mystery novel The Plot, one of the best has to be one of the earliest, which is the encounter between Jacob Finch Bonner and his student Evan Parker (who intends his nom de plume to be "Parker Evan"). These two cishet white male writers have brief literary fisticuffs during a class held for one Ripley College's low-residency MFA program.
MoviesEW.com

S-C-A-R-Y: Bring It On slasher-movie sequel coming to Syfy

Ready? OK! After Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack, how 'bout we do one where they all get whacked? Gooooo Syfy!. Alright, look, we're not cheerleaders, so we'll give it to you straight: A slasher-movie Bring It On sequel is coming to Syfy next year. The original movie, tentatively titled Bring It On: Halloween, will follow an embattled cheerleading squad "held down by restrictive rules" who seek "the freedom of a creepy, closed school gym to practice for regionals," according to a press release. But "when members of the squad start to disappear, the cheerleaders must unmask their assailant to save themselves." Intriguing!
MoviesPaste Magazine

Simon Barrett's Directorial Debut, Seance, Is a Solid Schoolgirl Slasher

Many of the most enduringly creepy urban legends have invoked the dimension-warping power of mirrors, from Bloody Mary and her many incarnations to the iconic, hook-handed Candyman. Simon Barrett’s Seance utilizes a summoning spell spoken into a row of mirrors in a dark dormitory bathroom to conjure the spirit of a dead student, but the true horror transcends the realm of the spiritual, pointing instead to the cruel hands of humans.
MoviesPosted by
K-Fox 95.5

Zack Snyder Has An ‘Insane’ Idea for ‘Army of the Dead 2’

The following post contains SPOILERS for the end of Army of the Dead. The #1 movie on Netflix right now is Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. That’s not terribly shocking; it’s the streaming service’s biggest action and horror film in quite some time, and they supported it with a big marketing and publicity campaign. If you opened Netflix at any point in the last few days, you almost certainly saw it right at the top of the app.
Musicflaunt.com

Rudy Mancuso | A Conversation on the Release of his 'Synesthesia' NFT Series

We all know what music sounds like…but what does it look like? Or more specifically: What does Rudy Mancuso’s music look like? That was the question the actor/musician/internet content creator set out to answer. Not because he can’t see his music, it’s actually quite the contrary, but because other’s can’t see the colors and patterns his mind associates with his tunes.
MusicThe New Yorker

CHAI’s Groove-Friendly Sound

After crashing loudly onto American shores with the album “PUNK,” in 2019, the Japanese band CHAI returns with the mellower follow-up “WINK.” The quartet—the twins Mana (lead vocals, keys) and Kana (guitar), the drummer Yuna, and the bassist and lyricist Yuuki—have reimagined their songcraft for cozy dance music. With their creative process reduced to Zoom and phone calls, they traded in their maximalist pop for a more groove-friendly sound, inverting the CHAI formula to great effect.
Entertainmentlareviewofbooks.org

Jacqueline Rose’s “On Violence and On Violence Against Women”

Jacqueline Rose’s “On Violence and On Violence Against Women”. Kate and Medaya are joined by feminist critic Jacqueline Rose to discuss her new book, On Violence and On Violence Against Women. Rose addresses the prevalence and persistence of violence through the analytical lenses of feminism, history, psychoanalysis, politics, and literature. She argues that violence in our time thrives on a kind of mental blindness, and elucidates its relationship to the rise of politicians like Bolsonaro and Trump.
CelebritiesPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Robert Plant Confirms Fourth Season of ‘Digging Deep’

Robert Plant announced that the fourth season of his Digging Deep podcast will commence on May 24, opening with an exploration of the song "Bluebirds Over the Mountain." New episodes will then be released every other week until Aug. 2, with each taking its starting point from a song from Plant’s catalog and exploring its background and legacy. The Led Zeppelin icon is joined once again by presenter Matt Everitt.
Musicmusicomh.com

Jorja Chalmers – Midnight Train

Forget Tracey Emin or the Turner Contemporary. The 21st century reinvention of the faded Kent seaside town of Margate is perhaps epitomised by the fact it’s now the home of the avant garde Australian composer/saxophonist Jorja Chalmers, whose dense, cinematic soundscapes feel like they belong on another planet to Chas and Dave’s rolicking 1982 celebration of buckets, spades and jellied eels.