Idaho State

Idaho’s snowpack is far below normal this season

By Layne Rabe
kmvt
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the snowpack runoff continues much of Idaho is far below its normal runoff. Sen. Jim Risch spoke with KMVT and said water is very important to Idaho and all the western states. Much of Idaho, including the Big Wood and Little Wood, are 50 percent, or more, below average for snow runoff compared to normal. He did say there are some other parts of the state to the north that did fairly well for the low amount of snow we saw this winter.

