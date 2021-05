Last week I reviewed how all of the NFC teams did in the 2021 NFL draft. This week I’m going to be going over how each AFC team did last month. The Houston Texans didn’t make much of an impact on the draft this year because they didn’t have a first round pick. After being one of the worst teams in the league last year, and having their All-Pro quarterback Deshaun Watson being at risk of not playing because of off-field issues, the Texans are in line for a horrible 2021 season. They did do the best they could to fix the quarterback problem by taking Stanford’s Davis Mills with their first pick, No. 67 overall in the third round. But Mills isn’t ready to carry a team to the playoffs, especially one with as little talent on both sides of the ball as the Texans. Grade: C+