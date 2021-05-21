newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Boston Police search for suspect in Downtown Crossing shooting

By Bob Ward, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMk3h_0a7B3m2a00

BOSTON — A brazen shooting in broad daylight in Boston’s Downtown Crossing left one man hospitalized Friday afternoon.

Boston Police told Boston 25 News the shooting took place at 1:40 p.m. near the Downtown Crossing T station on Franklin Street.

Sources tell us the incident started with a fight between two men. One of them shot the other in the leg and the suspect drove away from the scene on a moped.

The shooting victim is expected to survive. There has been no arrest.

Downtown Crossing has long struggled with low-level crime, but shootings are not common.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Downtown Crossing#At Scene Of Shooting#Victim Of Shooting#Police Shootings#Broad Daylight#Boston 25 News#Suspect#Man#Franklin Street#Low Level Crime#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Stoughton, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Elderly woman dies after Stoughton fire

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A 93-year-old woman died after an early morning house fire in Stoughton on Saturday. Stoughton Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Mike Carroll said she was pulled from the house around 4 a.m. after being found in her bed next to the room where the fire started on the second floor.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Three Boston police officers injured after struggle with robbery suspect

Three Boston police officers suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon after a suspect in a robbery violently struggled with them during his arrest, police said. Police arrested 38-year-old Marshall Burton, of Boston, in connection with the robbery, which occurred in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston Sunday afternoon, around 3:12 p.m., Boston police wrote in a statement posted to the department’s website. When they arrived at the scene, a woman told officers Burton had taken “several” pieces of her property and spit on her before running away.
Boston, MAwhdh.com

3 police officers injured during arrest of robbery suspect in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three police officers were injured while trying to take a robbery suspect into custody in Boston on Sunday afternoon. Officers responding to a reported robbery in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. found a woman who said that a suspect had approached her and taken several pieces of her property before spitting on her and fleeing on foot, according to Boston police.
Boston, MAwhdh.com

Police identify man fatally stabbed in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed in Boston’s South End on Friday night. Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of West Newton Street and Shawmut Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. found Gerie Acevedo, 29, of the South End, suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Boston police.