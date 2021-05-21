Mass Effect's Normandy Spaceship Is Coming to No Man's Sky
Just one week after the launch of Mass Effect Legendary Edition fans are getting an extra surprise: the SSV Normandy SR-1 starship will be arriving in No Man’s Sky. Players have until May 31 to add the Normandy to their frigate fleet, which is done by completing the newly added “Beachhead” expedition. These expeditions are part of a recent No Man’s Sky update in March, allowing players to explore the map and complete exploration tasks with a group of fellow travelers.www.pastemagazine.com