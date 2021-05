Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild 5/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Vegas Golden Knights will meet with the Minnesota Wild in NHL action in the Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 9:30 PM (EDT). The second game was won 3-1 by the Vegas Golden Knights, but the series will now be played in Minnesota, where the Wild already stole a game on the road. The Golden Knights were driven all season by their outstanding defense, which allowed only 2.1 goals per game. Only one goal was allowed in each of the first two games, demonstrating the defense’s superiority. Vegas is 2nd at 40-14 in the West Division.