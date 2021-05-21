Mask complaints come from both sides at New Eastern Market in York County

YORK – PA First Lady Frances Wolf took part in the unveiling of York County Food Bank’s mobile food pantry. Those in attendance included sponsors, board members, and other community leaders. The York County Food Bank’s mobile pantry initiative comes as the number of Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity in rural counties, including those in York, has risen 25-30 percent from 2019 to 2021. Having a mobile unit will ensure residents in these areas have access to nutritious food, despite the barriers, like transportation and a lack of reliable food resources, that typically keep them from getting the food they need. Jen Brillhart, President and CEO of York County Food Bank, said they look forward to sharing how the new mobile food pantry program will bring good, healthy food to underserved areas in the community.