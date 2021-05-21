newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York County, PA

Mask complaints come from both sides at New Eastern Market in York County

By Ed Weinstock
WGAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's been one week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasrevised its mask guidance, allowing fully vaccinated people to go without them in most settings. Friday also marks the first day York County's New Eastern Market has been open since the updated recommendation. Some...

www.wgal.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
York County, PA
York County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
York County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maskless#Facebook#Complaints#Masks#Fully Vaccinated People#Disease Control#Customers#New Eastern Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Monday update: 87 additional COVID-19 cases in York County

There were 87 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County since Saturday, bringing the total to 45,654 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department. Of those cases, 44 were reported on Monday and 43 were reported on Sunday. There was also one additional death reported on Monday,...
York County, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Pool sales soar, chlorine limited at York County store

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Business at pool stores is picking up. One York County owner says business is the busiest it has ever been, and she's having to limit how much supplies some customers can buy. "It is just crazy," said Kriste Buchmyer-Felton, owner of Buchmyer's Pools. Saturday, Sunday, and...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

York County happenings: School closed; exhibit on LGBTQ Cuban refugees

Fairview Elementary is closed until Thursday after the West Shore School District recorded rising COVID-19 cases linked to the building. The school closed Saturday after the district's COVID-19 dashboard recorded five cases for the school within 14 days. Students will learn remotely until the building reopens for students Thursday. All other West Shore schools remain open.
York, PAcpbj.com

In York, a new plan to combat blight at the city’s northern entrance

A mixed-use building proposed for the 300 block of North George Street in York is the latest revitalization effort that aims to improve the northern entrance to the White Rose City. The project is being planned by the York County Industrial Development Authority. Plans are still in the evolutionary stage for what will be known as Ballpark ...
York, PAwdac.com

Mobile Food Pantry Unveiled In York

YORK – PA First Lady Frances Wolf took part in the unveiling of York County Food Bank’s mobile food pantry. Those in attendance included sponsors, board members, and other community leaders. The York County Food Bank’s mobile pantry initiative comes as the number of Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity in rural counties, including those in York, has risen 25-30 percent from 2019 to 2021. Having a mobile unit will ensure residents in these areas have access to nutritious food, despite the barriers, like transportation and a lack of reliable food resources, that typically keep them from getting the food they need. Jen Brillhart, President and CEO of York County Food Bank, said they look forward to sharing how the new mobile food pantry program will bring good, healthy food to underserved areas in the community.
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Saturday update: Two new COVID-19 death reported in York County

There were two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 800 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department. The county's case total also hit 45,567, an increase of 90 cases over the day prior. There have been 153,717...
York County, PAWGAL

Explore Outdoors: Mill Creek Falls in York County

AIRVILLE, Pa. — As part of our "Explore Outdoors" series, WGAL News 8's Matt Barcaro shows you a breathtaking view not far from the Susquehanna River. Some trails, as beautiful as they are, can be simple sanctuaries of plants, pebbles and a path. But this isn't that trail. Tim Schmidt...
York, PAYork Dispatch Online

York County happenings: Flamingo filched; parking permits available

Police need help identifying two people who were caught on camera stealing a concrete statue of a pink flamingo from a business in York Township. The theft happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of South George Street, according to a York Area Regional Police news release. The...
York, PAcrimereads.com

A Tale of Witchcraft and Murder in Jazz Age America

It’s an adolescent rite of passage: wait until well after dark, then load up the car with a few friends (and maybe a six-pack or two) and go visit a local haunted spot. Frequently, the spot was the site of a horrific tragedy—or at least it was alleged to be. The term used by anthropologists and folklorists for this activity is “legend tripping,” and it happens all over the country.
York, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Manufacturer expected to create nearly 60 jobs in Schuylkill, York counties

NORTH MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - The Wolf Administration says a family-owned Pennsylvania business is creating jobs in Schuylkill and York counties. Cardinal Systems will expand its existing operation and production capacity in North Manheim Township, Schuylkill County, and Manchester Township, York County. The company is investing $9 million in the...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Find a drop box for your mail ballot in the Pa. primary (and other stuff you should know)

If you requested a mail-in ballot to vote in Pennsylvania’s primary election but figure you may be out of time to send it in the mail, you still have some options. Some counties have drop boxes or satellite offices where you can return mail-in ballots or absentee ballots. The primary election is Tuesday, May 18. All ballots - including mail-in ballots - must be returned by 8 p.m. on May 18.
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Should you worry about gasoline supply in York County?

York County residents don't have to worry about a gasoline shortage, even as pictures on the internet show people hoarding fuel in containers and garbage bags. Panic-buying erupted last week after gas stations from Texas through the southeast faced significant outages when the Colonial Pipeline shut down due to a ransomware attack.