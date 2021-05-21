newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Does laughing make you healthier?

thehendersonnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Sanjay Gupta tells us how laughing more can help us live to 100.

www.thehendersonnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Gupta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Dr Sanjay Gupta#Laughing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
HealthFremont Tribune

Do you really need to drink 8 glasses of water a day? A scientist explains why your kidneys say 'no'

The warmer weather and longer days have inspired reminders to “stay hydrated” and drink eight glasses of water – or about two liters – a day. Not to burst anyone’s water bottle, but healthy people can actually die from drinking too much water. I am an exercise physiologist, and my research focuses on overhydration and how drinking too much water affects the body. Since water – and sodium – balance is essential to life, it is extremely rare for people to die from drinking too much – or too little – fluid. In most cases, your body’s finely tuned molecular processes are unconsciously taking care of you.
LifestyleKTVZ

When to stop drinking caffeine to get a good night’s sleep

Many of us start our days the same way: with a cup of coffee or tea. Caffeine is as much a part of our routine as brushing our teeth or getting dressed for the day. Maybe your habit extends to a cup of coffee in the afternoon, or you have a soda with your dinner.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

The Secret Exercise Tricks for Curing Your Neck Pain

There are plenty of reasons why your neck is hurting. For starters, there are muscle strains, likely caused by your desk job. "Overuse, such as too many hours hunched over your computer or smartphone, often triggers muscle strains," write the experts at The Mayo Clinic. "Even minor things, such as reading in bed or gritting your teach, can strain your neck muscles."
Diseases & Treatmentshealthing.ca

What it feels like: A lupus diagnosis at 23

Growing up, Marisa Zeppieri spent a lot of time in doctor’s offices and hospitals. She suffered from allergies, asthma, body pains and other symptoms; but her doctos at the time couldn’t say why these things always seemed to happen to her. This continued until she was in her early 20s. Then, at 23, Marisa was hit by a drunk driver and admitted to hospital, where her significant injuries also caused her previous symptoms to flare up in full force. It was then that she received a diagnosis: lupus.
Healthhealthdigest.com

What It Really Means When Your Breath Smells Like Metal

If you've recently received some less than flattering feedback that your breath smells like metal, or you can smell it yourself, then there could be a simple explanation. According to WebMD, a metallic taste in your mouth or breath smell is often temporary and will clear up on its own. But until then, you might want to figure out what could be the cause of this unusual smell.
HealthMindBodyGreen

What It Actually Means If You Move Around A Lot While Sleeping

Most of us move around in our sleep to some degree, but there are some who toss and turn excessively. Whether you're tipped off by a wearable sleep tracker or a (somewhat annoyed) partner who has let you know you're kicking them every night, you might be wondering if your nighttime movement is a cause for concern. Here's what to know about moving around while sleeping, from an expert.
beachbodyondemand.com

The Best Pillows for Sleeping No Matter How You Sleep

Sleep is just as crucial for your overall health as what you eat and how you move. It can help with stress, anxiety, and recovery, and aids in your general self-care, so having a good pillow is crucial. Having the best pillow for sleeping — for however you sleep —...
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

Pandora Sykes: 'I try to remember that productivity doesn’t make you a better person'

Pandora Sykes, 34, lives in north-west London with her husband Ollie, 36, their daughter Zadie, three, and son Sasha, one. I try not to schedule meetings or important deadlines (aka ‘the scary stuff ’) first thing on a Monday, as I suffer from insomnia, and a heavy to-do list the next morning often results in a restless night. Sleep issues are common in my family and I’ve been battling them since having children. It doesn’t affect me too much during the day, although I have to be careful with how long I spend looking at my phone or watching TV in the evenings.
Nutrition929nin.com

5 Ways to Make Your Breakfast Healthier, According to Nutritionists

Breakfast. There’s a right way to do it, and a 'please pass the waffle iron and whipped cream' way to do it. And nutritionists say there are lots of sneaky ways we’re turning arguably the most important meal of the day into a landmine for sugar, calories, and more. Below, five ways to eat your healthiest breakfast ever, along with breakfast saboteurs you should avoid.
HealthHarper's Bazaar

Yes, there is such a thing as drinking too much water

Too much of any Instagram trend can be a bad thing. Too many Knoll Wassily chairs and wavy mirrors can make an apartment look cluttered; too much of a trendy moisturiser can overwhelm your pores; and, yes, it’s possible to drink too much water. Giant water bottles have exploded on...
Fitnesskalw.org

How To Heal Your Body By Staying Hydrated

On this edition of Your Call, Dr. Dana Cohen and Gina Bria will discuss their new book, Quench: Beat Fatigue, Drop Weight, And Heal Your Body Through the New Science of Optimum Hydration. Some doctors say 75 percent of people living in the US are dehydrated. Living in a chronic...
Dietshazard-herald.com

The best diets have this in common

CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta describes what the best diets have in common and how sticking to one may help you live to 100.
Electronicsthewatchdogonline.com

Can Your Apple Watch Tell If You’re Getting Sick?

Apple is partnering with the University of Washington and researchers from the Seattle Flu Study to test the ability of devices like the Apple Watch and iPhone to catch early signs of respiratory illnesses. The study’s principal investigator, Dr. Jacob E. Sunshine, says that the goal of the study is...
Women's Healthyoursun.com

What to do if you suspect your breastfed baby has a food allergy

Some components in a breastfeeding mom’s diet do more than just affect the flavor, however. Breastfed babies can sometimes react to certain proteins that drift into mom’s milk from the food she eats. Symptoms of food-related allergies in breastfed babies may include wheezing, skin rashes, hives, vomiting and loose or bloody stools.
ScienceScience Focus

The contents of your gut could predict whether you’ll live a long life

The largest study of its kind has found a link between the bacteria found in your gut and your long-term mortality risk. Researchers in Finland analysed stool samples taken 20 years ago and tracked the health and mortality of 7,000 participants up until 2017. They found that the presence of...