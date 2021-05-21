newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Will Rogers Downs Entries, Monday May 24th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Final Design (L), 124R. Richard4-6-8Jory Ferrell5/1. 2Goodnightsugar (L), 124J. Medina4-6-1Timothy Martin8/5. 3Runaround Rosey (L), 124F. Wethey, Jr.5-6-3Scott Young1/1. 4Fun Facts (L), 124O. Sanchez11-7-8Scott Corderman20/1. 5Flyrtie Rockette (L), 124F. Manrrique4-6-5Boyd Caster6/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...

www.ftimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Copyright#Rogers Downs Entries#Jockeylast#Wethey#Associated Press#3runaround Rosey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Louisiana StateCitrus County Chronicle

Louisiana Downs Results Monday May 10th, 2021

1st-$8,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.230, 45.530, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.830. Winner: B G, 11, by Where's the Ring-Moonlite Walk. Scratched: Sunnyonastormyday. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Lunar Light12435552-hd1-¾S. Saez2.70. Successful Ryker121413-12-11-12-3½G. Mora11.90. Oneholylion121232-½1-hd3-1½3-noJ. Dominguez2.10. Untethered Soul116524-44-24-44-7½A. Castillo2.60. Fuelinjectedprayer121141-hd3-hd55O. Martinez2.70. 4 (3)Lunar Light7.404.80No Tix.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Louisiana Downs Early Entries, Wednesday May 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Truth Teller (L), 124S. Saez5-9-10Kathleen Mordenti. 5Our Last Shot (L), 124E. Nieves2-4-5Joseph Foster. 2nd-$9,500, Claiming $12,500-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven and One Half Furlongs (T) PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Amoreena Star (L), 113G. Mora8-5-6Joe Duhon. 2Saint Kennedy (L), 120H. Del-Cid4-5-7Michael Antwine.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Will Rogers Downs Results Tuesday May 11th, 2021

9th-$10,450, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Rainy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.270, 46.990, 58.850, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.380. Scratched: Reach the Circle, Judge Dixon, R Fast Life. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Zypto121323-23-21-1½1-1½O. Sanchez5.402.40No Tix1.70. One Son of a Chief121412-32-1½2-hd2-nkG. Herrera2.60No Tix3.70. Burtnjoe12124443-1½3-8¾T. Cunningham4.50. Elijah Anet121131-½1-hd44A. Triana Jr.1.10. $0.5 Pick 3...
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Entries, Friday

1st_$11,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5½f. 2nd_$8,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 3rd_$10,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 4th_$8,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. Ten Count Out123Southern Dudette123. Tiz the Time120Ella's Lil Star120. Ratatouille123Money Inthe Starrs123. Harlons Commision123. 5th_$15,000, mdn cl $20,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 6½f. Catinandscatin118Doctor Leo118.
SportsFrankfort Times

Delta Downs Early Entries, Tuesday May 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Desert Fury (L), 124G. Ortiz5-x-xDavid Bustamante. 2Jrs Speedy Jess (L), 124E. Rodriguez4-6-xJose Lopez. 4Toast to Sir Runaway (M), 124N. Suarezx-x-xJose Amaya. 5Shes Jess So Special (L), 124J. Aquino7-x-xKenneth Weeks. 6Passme Game , 124L. Flores-Garciax-x-xOlegario Ortiz. 7McV American Girl (L), 124B. Ransom4-x-xTrey Ellis. 8Love Me Some...
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Churchill Downs Entries, Thursday

1st_$36,200, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$100,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f. 3rd_$36,200, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 6½f. 4th_$100,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 11/8mi. 5th_$37,300, cl $20,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 7f. Major Attraction123Moonoverthebayou123. 123Fevola123. Sacred Oath123Energizer123. Hombrazo123. 6th_$29,400, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1mi. Crown the Prince124Double Tough Tiger118.
SportsFrankfort Times

Hastings Racecourse Entries, Monday

1st_$20,000, wvr cl, 3YO up, 6½f. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
GamblingFrankfort Times

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Early Entries, Monday May 24th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 6Winking At Thedude (L), 120G. Rodriguez4-1-4Eddie Clouston. 9Bold Animaux (L), 120E. Jurado1-11-7Paula Loescher. 13Solitaire Game (L), 120G. Lagunes8-6-2Denis Cluley. 14Worthy Turk (L), 120N. Vigil9-6-9Juan Silva. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Delta Downs Entries, Saturday May 22nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Bang Boom Pow (L), 124L. Flores-Garcia3-x-xRosendo Valdez Jr.9/2. 2Blood Sweat N Beers (L), 124L. Rodriguez2-x-xLanny Keith8/1. 3Brileys Tee Cos (L), 124J. Ramirez2-x-xSantiago Riojas, Jr.7/2. 4Eyein the Radar (M), 124R. Edisonx-x-xMartin Gallegos20/1. 5Jrs Im the Man (L), 124E. Rodriguez1-6-xJose Lopez5/2. 6Siete Rayos Cartel (L), 124R. Cabrera4-x-xHector...
TV & VideosDerrick

The shows that will be on network TV in primetime this fall

A look at the primetime lineups for the major networks, as announced in recent days as part of their annual presentations to advertisers. All times Eastern. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Ruidoso Downs Early Entries, Saturday May 29th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Painted Divine (M), 124N. Garcia, Jr.x-x-xWesley Giles. 2Jess Royal Candy (L), 124A. Silva1-x-xToby Keeton. 3Apolitical Corona (M), 124L. Flores-Garciax-x-xAlfredo Gomez. 4Nationally Ranked (M), 124E. Nicasiox-x-xChristopher O'Dell. 5Revenant Moon (L), 124J. Alvarez1-1-xTrey Wood. 6Koolnfiesty (M), 124F. Martinezx-x-xManuel Rodriguez. 7Wheres My Bud (M), 124R. Ramirez, Jr.x-x-xMichael Joiner.
SportsFrankfort Times

Sports on TV

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MLBDothan Eagle

Phillies RHP Velasquez scratched with numb index finger

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vince Velasquez was a late scratch for the Philadelphia Phillies because of numb index finger on his right hand. The Phillies instead started long reliever David Hale (0-1, 5.09 ERA) on short notice Thursday against the Miami Marlins. Velasquez (1-0, 3.68) allowed one run in each of...
SportsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

World Athletics approves 23 Russians to compete as neutrals

MONACO (AP) — World Athletics has declared 23 Russian track and field athletes eligible to compete under a neutral flag ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. With their national federation under a doping suspension, Russians must apply for individual exemptions to gain “authorized neutral athlete” status after their drug-testing records have been vetted.
SportsFrankfort Times

Emerald Downs Early Entries, Thursday May 27th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Jadey At the Bar (BL), 114B. Butterfly3-4-8Michael Bullene. 2Awesome Image (BL), 124C. Figueroa7-8-4Valentin Garcia. 3Mr Bingley (BL), 124J. Whitaker7-2-5Howard Belvoir. 4Miso Fast (BL), 124J. Couton5-3-2Howard Belvoir. 5Owners' Prestige (BL), 124J. Matias3-6-1Jose Raudales. 6Melchior (BL), 124F. Ceballos3-3-2Frank Lucarelli. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....
Combat SportsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Taylor unanimously outpoints Ramirez in unification bout

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Scotland's Josh Taylor knocked down Jose Ramirez in the sixth and seventh rounds and unanimously outpointed him Saturday night to become the undisputed junior welterweight champion. All three judges scored it 114-112. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Charles Town

1st_$8,800, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, clear. Off 7:15. Time 1:22.31. Fast. Also Ran_Glorious Mystery, Flirting Fuhr Avie, Procidana, City Princess. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $85.60. $1 Superfecta (3-6-4-1) paid $514.10. $1 Trifecta (3-6-4) paid $188.50. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
TennisLake Charles American Press

AP Sportlight

1881 — A small group of tennis club members meets at the Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York City to form the world’s first national governing body for tennis: the United States National Lawn Tennis Association. The new organization is created to standardize tennis rules and regulations and to encourage and develop the sport.