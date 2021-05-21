Will Rogers Downs Entries, Monday May 24th, 2021
PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Final Design (L), 124R. Richard4-6-8Jory Ferrell5/1. 2Goodnightsugar (L), 124J. Medina4-6-1Timothy Martin8/5. 3Runaround Rosey (L), 124F. Wethey, Jr.5-6-3Scott Young1/1. 4Fun Facts (L), 124O. Sanchez11-7-8Scott Corderman20/1. 5Flyrtie Rockette (L), 124F. Manrrique4-6-5Boyd Caster6/1.