Public Health

British athletes guaranteed Covid vaccine opportunity before travelling to Tokyo

By Independent TV
The Independent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish athletes and support staff have been guaranteed the opportunity to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus prior to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The British Olympic Association confirmed to the PA news agency that the Government has agreed to cover jabs for the entirety of the travelling parties, using vaccines made available through a deal struck between the International Olympic Committee and Pfizer.

