The Metropolitan Police has warned the public against speculating about a series of reported kidnapping attempts in south London. The force’s Croydon branch tweeted that officers were aware of “alarming social media posts” providing “speculative details” about the alleged incidents and asked that people not “speculate any further”. Four abduction attempts have been reported in southeast London in recent weeks, but police have previously said that they do not believe they are linked. Croydon MPS superintendent Andy Brittain said in a statement: “I understand the concern expressed on social media and would like to reassure people there is no...