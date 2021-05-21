Roomkey kicks off its mini metaverse with social entrepreneurship event

On November 15th, 2001, the first Xbox console launched in North America, followed by many more launches around the world. It was the beginning of a proud video gaming legacy that continues to this day. In other words, Xbox will be celebrating its twentieth birthday this year, and we’re all invited to the celebration. The festivities will last until November 15th, 2021, and will include social media hashtags, a wave of official Xbox twentieth anniversary gear, free anniversary-themed wallpapers, and a ton of fantastic Xbox FanFest activities including exclusive sweepstakes, FanFest gear, and digital experiences. It’s shaping up to be an amazing year for Xbox fans, especially now that the console has finally partnered with Limited Run.