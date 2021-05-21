Crusader Kings 3's new Royal Court DLC will arm you with Dwarf Fortress style weapons
Crusader Kings 3's Royal Court DLC, announced just now during the PDXCON reveal stream, is all about being a king. You'd think that was the case with Crusader Kings 3 anyway, given the game's title. But there's always room for more grandeur, and this expansion (the game's first, in fact, given that Northern Lords was dubbed a "flavour pack") will set out to deliver that - along with some correspondingly regal headaches to go with it.www.rockpapershotgun.com