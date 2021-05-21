newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Leah Remini Gets Into NYU Amid Claims She's Meddling In Rape Case Of Scientologist Danny Masterson

By Bernie Zilio
Radar Online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing's going to bring her down, not even the allegations that she's meddling in the rape case of actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson. With "tears" in her eyes, Leah Remini – fellow actor and ex-member of the same "cult"-like church – took to Instagram Thursday evening to announce she had been accepted to a prestigious school: NYU.

radaronline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Remini
Person
Danny Masterson
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Nyu#Leah Remini Star#Church Of Scientology#Aa#Liberal Arts#Nyu Nyuniversity#Lapd#Advertisement Remini#70s Show Star#Religious Bigotry#Court#Supportive Comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Collegesfloydct.com

Leah Remini accepted into NYU

Leah Remini has been accepted into New York University. The 50-year-old actress was in tears of excitement after receiving an admissions letter confirming her place on an associate's program in liberal arts at the prestigious establishment, which she will begin later this year. The former Scientologist admitted getting into college...
Los Angeles, CAAOL Corp

Danny Masterson ordered to stand trial on rape charges

A judge on Friday ordered “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson to stand trial on charges that he raped three women nearly 20 years ago. Masterson faces up to 45 years to life in prison if convicted on all three charges. Each of the three women testified at a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, which began on Tuesday.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Leah Remini 'In Tears' After Admission to NYU

Leah Remini is heading to NYU -- and she couldn't be more excited. The actress shared on Instagram on Thursday that she was "in tears" after receiving an acceptance letter into an associate's program in liberal arts at New York University. "I am so excited, in tears and wanted to...
Los Angeles, CAVulture

Danny Masterson Rape Accuser Gives Graphic Court Testimony

One of Danny Masterson’s accusers delivered nearly six hours of tearful testimony on Tuesday, at a preliminary hearing to determine if a trial will be ordered against the actor and practicing Scientologist, the Los Angeles Times reports. Masterson was charged last June with raping three women by force or fear at the height of his fame in the early 2000s. He pleaded not guilty and has denied the allegations. The woman who took the stand alleged that Masterson assaulted her at his Hollywood home in 2003. According to a “Page Six” report on her testimony, the accuser said she and Masterson were in the same social circles because of their involvement with the Church of Scientology. Through sobs, she recalled taking a drink from Masterson and feeling so sick that she could not open her eyes. She alleged that he carried her upstairs, where she vomited and was put in the shower. “When I came to, he was on top of me,” she said according to the “Page Six” report. “The first thing I recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off.” According to her testimony, the That ’70s Show actor then raped her, despite her attempts to resist, allegedly threatening her at one point with a gun from his nightstand. Masterson reportedly took notes throughout the hearing.
Los Angeles, CAWSLS

Woman says she set boundaries, but actor Masterson raped her

LOS ANGELES – An attorney for actor Danny Masterson on Thursday repeatedly challenged a woman on the witness stand over why she agreed to go to Masterson's house on the night she said he raped her. “You went over to Danny Masterson’s house knowing full well you would be taking...
Sex CrimesPopculture

Leah Remini Left in Tears by Personal Achievement Years in The Making After Scientology Exit

Actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini shared some emotional news on Instagram, revealing that she had been accepted to NYU to continue her higher education. The King of Queens actress left the Church of Scientology in 2013 and has since been trying to take her life back, which was what prompted her to seek admission to the prestigious university in the first place. Remini shared the happy news on Instagram, sharing both the pride and the tears that came along with it.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Page Six

Danny Masterson posts courthouse selfie before rape case hearing

“That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson posted a smiling selfie to social media Tuesday, moments before entering an LA courthouse for a hearing on rape charges. The image showed the 45-year-old and his actress wife, Bijou Phillips, in an inexplicably cheery mood as they sat in the front of a car outside the government building.
Sex Crimeswfav951.com

Danny Masterson’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies In Court

Danny Masterson’s ex-girlfriend testified in court on Wednesday (May 19th) that she was five years into a six-year relationship with the actor when she awoke to find him raping her in the house they shared. According to testimony transcribed by Page Six, the ex, identified in court as Christine B....
CelebritiesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Dating?

Following Lopez's split from her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez on April 15, her other former fiancé, Affleck, was photographed three times at her Los Angeles home. “Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house," an insider told Page Six. But are they just friends or dating?
Family RelationshipsPosted by
E! News

Anna Faris Explains Why She Kept Blaming Herself for Son Jack's Premature Birth

Anna Faris is doing what she can to help other families prevent premature births. The 44-year-old Mom alum was a featured speaker at a virtual event for nonprofit organization Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth (GAPPS) on Thursday, May 6. During her speech, the actress and GAPPS board member shared details of herself and then-husband Chris Pratt welcoming son Jack in August 2012, seven weeks before the due date.
Violent CrimesETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spend Time Together After Alex Rodriguez Split

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are hanging out following her split from Alex Rodriguez. ET has learned that the exes have spent time together recently, but only as friends. On Friday, Page Six reported that 48-year-old Affleck has been spotted multiple times visiting 51-year-old Lopez since she officially announced her breakup from Rodriguez, getting dropped off at her mansion by a while Escalade SUV that allegedly belongs to Lopez.
Celebritiestheplaylist.net

Seth Rogen Regrets Joking About James Franco Abuse Claims & Has No Plans To Work Together In The Future

For several years now, James Franco has been effectively blacklisted by many Hollywood studios due to several sexual misconduct allegations that arose over the years, including one from a woman that said she was underage when the actor reached out to her on social media. Obviously, when it comes to these sorts of allegations, the accused is typically out of the spotlight, as they should be given the severity of the claims. However, we never really get to see what happens behind the scenes with someone like Franco and all of his Hollywood friends, such as Seth Rogen. Well, in a new interview with The Sunday Times, Rogen opens up about how the accusations against Franco have effectively ended their professional relationship and greatly changed their friendship.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Seth Rogen on How Tom Cruise Pitched Scientology to Him

The actor recalls an even more awkward moment he says Cruise could use as "blackmail" on him, and the one thing he believes kept him from converting right then and there. Seth Rogen recalls a close encounter with Scientology back in 2006 when he met up with Tom Cruise. But that wasn't even the most awkward part of that whole experience, as he explained on "The Howard Stern Show" on Monday.