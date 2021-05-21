newsbreak-logo
Many Virginia Shoppers Opting to Keep Masks On

Alexandra Tsuneta
With mask mandates being lifted, many shoppers in Virginia are keeping their masks

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Many stores in Virginia have relaxed their mask mandates with Kroger being the latest to join the fold. Yesterday, Kroger announced that fully vaccinated customers can stop wearing their masks indoors, however, many vaccinated Virginia residents are hesitant.

“I’m not opposed to not wearing my mask but it’s almost weird not wearing it,” said Eleanor Goodfellow to ABC8 News.

The new CDC guidelines explain that fully vaccinated people can now stop wearing masks indoors and outdoors. Many major retailers are loosening their mask restrictions including Target, CVS, Trader Joe's, and Kroger. However, many of us, though we may feel safe and protected with the COVID-19 vaccine, still want to keep masking because, at this point, masking has become instinct.

Also, not wearing a mask is so stigmatized that many people don't want to be mistaken for being anti-mask or a denier of the COVID-19 pandemic. America is the only country that has, unfortunately, politicized masks to a point that not wearing one, even though we are vaccinated, feels a little icky to many people.

Now that the CDC has lifted the mask restriction for fully vaccinated people, the reaction has been mixed. Many have exclaimed that it is too soon and that it is ableist since some people cannot get vaccinated for religious or health reasons. I know that I will continue wearing my mask indoors, despite being fully vaccinated, so that I can continue to keep others safe and feeling safe.

Regardless of the CDC lifting the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, many of us, including myself, will continue to mask until more people are vaccinated and we know that we are safely over this hump.

To view the CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated people, click here.

If you haven't been vaccinated you must continue to mask, according to the CDC.

