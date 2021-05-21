Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor preview: Undisputed crown at stake in huge 140 lbs clash
Boxing will have its only current undisputed champion (well, barring a draw) this week end after WBA and IBF champion Josh Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) battles WBC and WBO champion Jose Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) for super lightweight supremacy. Taylor first scored a a notable win when he beat former WBC champion Viktor Postol in 2018, he then won the World Boxing Super Series tournament and established himself as the top fighter in the weight class in 2019. He took the IBF belt from Ivan Baranchyk in the semi finals and unified it with the WBA title in the final, a great fight against Regis Prograis.www.bloodyelbow.com