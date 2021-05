Top middleweights are queuing up for the next shot at the title with Darren Till and Derek Brunson targeted to fight in an Aug. 14 headliner. Till, who was forced out of a UFC Vegas 23 headliner due to a broken collarbone, is in the process of getting medical clearance before the bout is made official. The Aug. 14 event does not have a confirmed city or venue. The bout was confirmed to MMA Fighting by multiple people with knowledge of the booking after an initial report from ESPN.